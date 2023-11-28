Coldwater to rethink proposed Four Corners sculpture after critical comments

COLDWATER — A plan to erect a controversial sculpture fountain on the southeast quadrant of Four Corners Park will soon get another look from the Coldwater City Council.

At the end of Monday night's council meeting, Mayor Tom Kramer said, "I think we were all a little surprised by the lack of support for that project. I think everybody's rebooting."

The selected sculpture photoshopped into the proposed Four Corners Park location.

Social media exploded, and there were lots of general public comments after City Manager Keith Baker presented the proposed project two weeks ago.

Councilman John Petzko and his two daughters provided seed money for the fountain to honor his late wife, councilwoman Maureen Petzko.

With Baker, they selected the 15-foot sculpture by Fritz Olsen from the 2023 Grand Rapids ArtPrize.

Kramer said the discussion would be held later by the council. "The staff is not ready. We are not ready yet," he said.

The mayor said, "Maybe a broader design focus needs to be looked at which is acceptable to everybody."

Baker and Petzko said the picture of the artwork presented with the announcement did not convey the actual look of the piece.

Social media comments wanted more of a traditional design, but the family wanted something unique to draw attention to the park.

Councilman John Petzko

Petzko explained the city was not committing the $200,000 cost, but plans called for community and grant participation.

Coldwater would provide around $30,000. "The rest of the monies would come from the sale of 71-73 West Chicago. That building was given to the city," Petzko said. The city netted around $70,000 from the sale, which closed on Oct. 26.

Petzko explained, "The other $100,000 was being raised from the community."

Prior story Coldwater proposes sculpture for Four Corners Park

The plan calls for creating a Revitalization and Placemaking 2.0 Grant application to see if the Michigan Economic Development Commission would match the local effort.

If approved, the city must raise the match from donors within six months.

The plan needs public support to succeed, Kramer said. "We're going to talk. We need additional time. There is no rush to this."

Petzko said, "There's a lot of infrastructure to go into creating anything that looks halfway decent. But it's not the city itself, nor the taxpayers who are committing $200,000 to a project."

