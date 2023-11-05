Cole Custer wins NASCAR Xfinity championship in thrilling overtime finish at Phoenix

Cole Custer has won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

The No. 00 Ford Mustang led for 92 of the 202 laps in a race dominated by the Championship 4 drivers. Custer was holding a significant lead when the race’s eighth caution prompted overtime with three laps left. He fell back to third place and emerged victorious in the final lap.

“I thought it was over,” Custer told NBC Sports in his post-race interview. “I can’t believe we won that thing after going back to third on that restart.”

Custer, John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Allgaier were three-wide for the race lead coming around Turn 1 of the final lap. Custer cut to the inside lane and bolted past Allgaier.

Nov 4, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith (18) leads the start for the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

For much of the final 30 laps, it was the Championship 4 cars (the aforementioned trio, plus Sam Mayer ) that held the top four positions. The race restarted a handful of times as the race wound down, but the four finalists kept themselves toward the front of the pack.

Sheldon Creed took second, Allgaier third, Riley Herbst fourth and Mayer fifth.

“I hope it proves that my name belongs here, that’s the whole deal with the Xfinity Series,” Mayer told NBC Sports. “I’m going to work even harder next year. I feel like I was at 100 percent this year. That was my best right there. My best is going to be even better next year, so I’m looking forward to getting to Daytona.”

Nemechek, who led the Xfinity field with seven wins and 17 Top 5 finishes this year, won Stage 1 and ran in the top-two for a significant portion of the race. But his car slipped backward in the field after that final restart, all the way to an unofficial 28th-place finish.

“Drove in, and it didn’t turn. I don’t know if we had a right front start going down or what exactly it was, but just drove in and didn’t turn,” Nemechek told NBC Sports. “I think we had a right rear start going down, as well. It sucks to end up where we finished. Had a really strong effort all day. Proud of this whole 20 crew. Proud of this whole group.”

Said Allgaier: “The 20 kind of missed the bottom and drove all the way up, and honestly, I was afraid I was going to run into the back of him. When I tried to turn back down the hill, it just was enough to let the 00 get back to my inside and ultimately getting down into Turn 3.”

It’s the first Xfinity title for Custer, who raced at the Cup level for the last three years and struggled. He was the runner-up in this series in both 2018 and 2019. Stewart-Haas Racing dropped him back to the Xfinity Series before this season, and now he is a champion.

“I can’t thank Gene Haas enough,” Custer said. “He’s given me opportunities, and I wouldn’t be here without him, and I can’t thank him enough. Ford Performance, Haas Automation, everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s awesome to bring one back to Stewart-Haas right now. I’m going to enjoy this.”