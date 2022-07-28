Cole found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of Quincy Malone

Jul. 28—ANDERSON — It took a Madison County jury only 45 minutes to convict Kyrell Cole of the 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone.

The Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday against Cole, 19, on a charge of murder and a firearms enhancement.

Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said Cole is facing a possible 85 year sentence.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sent sentencing for August 17.

Cole's co-defendant Demareyon Robinson, 20, is scheduled to go on trial for murder in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.

Hanna and deputy prosecutor Matt Savage will present the state's case and Bryan Williams is representing Robinson.

Cole was arrested in 2020, and Robinson was arrested in 2021.

Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.

Robinson was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Fishers Police Department while investigating an unrelated incident, and Anderson Police Department detectives were contacted.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cole and Robinson went to Malone's house to see about trading guns. A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and commented that it was loaded.

The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.

At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson reportedly said to the witness, "Don't move." When the witness turned, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone's chest before firing the weapon.

Malone yelled "Get down!" to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She then heard several more gunshots.

The court document states there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.

At the time, an area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The man said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then observed two men running down the alley.

