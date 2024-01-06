Cole: Keeping Trump off ballot may be uncomfortable, but it's not undemocratic

My column published by this paper several days ago – concerning the Colorado and Maine state decisions to find former President Trump disqualified from being on those state’s ballots for the presidency – generated a good many online comments, and some emails from a few people who think the death penalty might be the appropriate punishment for writing it. So I just wanted to try to respectfully respond to some of the comments and the issues they raise concerning the application of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to Trump.

First, to the folks who found me to be a partisan: true. I think the corrosive effect on the country flowing from the Big Lie, and the resulting distrust in our basic means of electing people to public office, should alone disqualify Trump from ever holding public office again. Our country is successful when we have two parties working toward consensus, rather than demonizing one another. Consensus is bipartisan, and allows the country to see how a policy initiative works. As it now stands, we cannot even experiment on things that may help Americans. Again, my opinion.

Christopher Cole

Second, many comments were aimed at the issues of due process and the lack of a criminal conviction of Trump for “insurrection.” Frankly, these are good questions.

Let me say first that I would very much prefer that Trump and his movement be soundly defeated at the ballot box. It would be better political hygiene for the country to have it happen that way, of course; but at the same time, I think it is a near certainty that Trump and his acolytes will accept only a win at the polls and that all else will be Deep State subterfuge, etc. So, a conundrum.

I think, if I may, that these commenters are asking if a civil trial that results in a factual finding of "insurrection" or aiding those who rebel against the Constitution is: (1) sufficient as a matter of due process; and (2) sufficient under the civil standard of proof ("clear and convincing" in the Colorado case, less rigorous than the criminal standard of "beyond a reasonable doubt," and more rigorous than the usual “preponderance of the evidence” standard of most civil trials) to constitute "insurrection" within the meaning of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Certainly in Colorado Trump and his campaign received all of the process that is due in a civil case, and in fact received the benefit of a heightened standard of proof for a civil case, the clear and convincing standard − a five-day trial, witnesses and experts for each side, submission of exhibits as evidence and a body of historical data about the creation and adoption of Section 3. Trump has appealed the Maine Secretary of State’s decision to the Kennebec County Superior Court, where that court will give him all the process that is due to him in a civil case as well, and will likely apply no deference to the Secretary of State’s decision.

So does the removal of someone from the ballot for this reason − "insurrection" or aiding those who rebel against the Constitution − require a prior criminal conviction? Look at the Colorado Supreme Court decision; the relevant discussion begins on page 96 of the court’s decision (after that court carefully and comprehensively waded through the minefield of procedural and substantive questions and defenses raised by the Trump Campaign). The court defines insurrection using, among other sources, Noah Webster's dictionary of 1860, and notes that Trump's counsel described insurrection as "more than a riot but less than a rebellion." The court then canvassed the evidence presented at trial (starting at page 106). It cites pre- and post-election comments and statements from Trump, not merely the speech at the Ellipse. As to the speech, the court notes that "from the approximately 28,000 attendees who passed through these security checkpoints, the Secret Service confiscated hundreds of weapons and other prohibited items, including knives or blades, pepper spray, brass knuckles, tasers, body armor, gas masks and batons or blunt instruments." Another 25,000 people remained outside the magnetometers and were not subject to search. The evidence showed that Trump was aware of the presence of weapons among his supporters and attendees, and famously told the Secret Service that he didn't care because the guns were no threat to him.

So the evidence is there, and a trial court made a finding of fact that Trump had "engaged in insurrection." An appellate court confirmed that factual finding on appeal. The question raised by folks about due process and the absence of a conviction is, I think, whether a criminal conviction is required as a pre-requisite to the disqualification. Those folks may be right, that a criminal conviction is required. But for now the answer is, "no one knows for sure," and the SCOTUS will have the final say on that, if they allow it to even be considered given the plethora of other defenses raised by Trump, such as the "political question doctrine" and "justiciability" under which the courts leave the question, as a matter of prudence and respect for the separation of powers, exclusively to the political branches.

I haven't looked at the few cases in which the 14th Amendment has been used to remove a person from the ballot. But other people have.

A pretty cogent article (by an organization leading the effort to exclude Trump from the ballot) says, in relevant part, the following:

“Section 3 adjudications against former Confederates were rare in the aftermath of the Civil War. That is because it was widely understood that former Confederates who took an oath to support the Constitution before the Civil War were disqualified under Section 3 and therefore many likely did not seek office in the first place. In fact, ex-Confederates flooded Congress with thousands of amnesty requests to “remove” their Section 3 disqualification, demonstrating that they understood themselves to be disqualified even without a formal adjudication. In addition, the window for disqualifying ex-Confederates was small: the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified on July 9, 1868, and Congress removed the Section 3 disqualification for most ex-Confederates less than four years later in the Amnesty Act of May 22, 1872 (that statute withheld amnesty from Confederate leaders such as Jefferson Davis). So while only eight officials have been formally ruled to be disqualified under Section 3, thousands more were understood to be disqualified in the period between the Fourteenth Amendment’s ratification in 1868 and Congress’s passage of the Amnesty Act in 1872 that applied to former Confederates.

"Historical precedent also confirms that a criminal conviction is not required for an individual to be disqualified under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. No one who has been formally disqualified under Section 3 was charged under the criminal “rebellion or insurrection” statute (18 U.S.C. § 2383) or its predecessors. This fact is consistent with Section 3’s text, legislative history, and precedent, all of which make clear that a criminal conviction for any offense is not required for disqualification. Section 3 is not a criminal penalty, but rather is a qualification for holding public office in the United States that can be and has been enforced through civil lawsuits in state courts, among other means.”

The article then canvasses the cases in a brief but illuminating chart. Again, reasonable people can differ on this issue, but the history is there to review.

Third, at least one person asked why I “didn't include the entire verbiage of the amendment.” It’s true: I omitted in ellipses part of the first sentence, and did so to save space. The parts I omitted are in bold: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” The Colorado Supreme Court also dealt with this issue, and determined that the presidency is an “office,” and that the President is an officer who takes an oath to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States. The sentence does not exclude the presidency from the scope of disqualification. It says “no person shall…hold any office…as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States.” It seems clear that excluding the presidency – alone among all of these elected and appointed positions in Congress, among members of a state legislature, and among executive officers of states and judges – seems strange and not warranted by the language of the Amendment. Here again, the Supreme Court will adjudicate this question of the reach of the Amendment, unless it can find another dodge.

The point of my column is to counter the suggestion that court intervention into the qualifications of a candidate is somehow “anti-democratic” or violative of the norms of our constitutional structure. When the people have ordained and adopted a Constitution, as we have, then the courts have a role to play: saying what the law is. Section 3 has a standard to meet: don’t engage in insurrection or rebellion or aid people in doing so. It’s kind of a low bar. Courts fashion remedies – injunctions to enforce parts of the Constitution and laws – all the time. Here, two adjudicative bodies in two States either have (Colorado) or will (Maine and likely others) make the call on Trump’s qualification to stand for elected office. It may not be comfortable, but it is not anti-democratic.

Christopher Cole is a lawyer who lives in Portsmouth.

