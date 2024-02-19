Cole Park closed for renovations, improvements until late May 2024

Starting Monday, downtown Corpus Christi's Cole Park will be closed for improvements.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department anticipates the park to reopen May 29, weather permitting.

The $1.125 million project was approved by the voters during the 2022 Bond Election.

This is the second renovation of the playground equipment to happen. The first, a $2.5 million project, was in 2011 — and took eight months to complete — from a 2008 bond improvement program.

A child plays at Cole Park on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Several families with children were at the park on Tuesday morning.

The playground was originally built in 1991 through the efforts of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, a women's volunteer organization.

The new venture consists of fully demolishing the existing playground unit and surface, installing a new play-for-all multigenerational playground and multiple enhancements, including upgraded seating, drainage and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

Aside from the park, the Cole Park area will remain open for the community to enjoy other amenities, including the pier, plaza, skate park, amphitheater and walking/bike trail. Patrons should be aware of cautionary signage and temporary barriers at the work site to maintain public safety.

Friends watch 69-year-old Jimmy Gonzalez drop-in at the Cole Park skatepark on June 16, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

People wanting to visit another playground along the scenic Bayfront are able to visit McCaughn Park at The Water's Edge at 402 S. Shoreline Blvd.

For more information, visit cctexas.com/parks.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

