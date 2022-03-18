Cole praises jail in effort to avoid prison

Randall Cole, 33, gave Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady a glowing review of the new Branch County Jail in an effort to avoid prison again.

Cole reminded O’Grady he was very familiar with Cole.

“Every time you sent me to prison," he said.

The judge sent him back again for two-10 years.

Cole was arrested with meth on Aug. 8 in a traffic stop, 11 years after his first traffic stop meth arrest in Coldwater.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty to possession of meth, told of the 16-foot high jail walls and closed cell blocks.

“It’s easier to get drugs in prison," he said.

Previous rehabilitation efforts at KPEP and Life Recovery failed. Cole said he quit heroin three months before after almost dying three times with overdoses.

Cole was off his medication from mental health providers. He has PTSD.

“I wasn’t in my right mind,” he told the judge.

In 2009, Cole moved from West Virginia to help his parolee father get away from drugs. Instead, he got involved. His record there showed a never resolved criminal sexual conduct case.

