The Coleman County Junior Livestock Show wrapped Monday after a weekend of intense competition among contestants.

Rhyder Fikes, 11, coaxes his Hereford steer into the show arena during Saturday's Coleman County Junior Livestock Show. Rhyder, a student at Coleman Elementary School, was named Grand Champion Market Steers.

The action began later on Friday with check-ins and exhibition of food fair items, with competition getting underway Saturday morning with goats, lambs, cattle and rabbits. Ag Mechanics finished out the day, where students displayed the agricultural equipment they built.

Kynsli Suarez, 9, of Santa Anna, watches cattle judge Wade Schackelford of Gunter while holding her Angus steer on Saturday at the Coleman County Junior Livestock Show Jan. 13, 2024. Kynsli was named Reserve Breed Champion.

Sunday was reserved for Swine while Monday was for cleanup and the sale in the evening. Visit the Coleman County Junior Livestock Association at ccjla.net for complete information on the winners.

Makenzie Yarbrough, 15 in red, coaches Shelbi Benson, 14, in how to steer a pig Saturday. Both Panther Creek ISD students were preparing for the next day’s hog competition at the Coleman County Junior Livestock Show. Shelbi placed third in Market Hogs.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Coleman livestock show steers them right