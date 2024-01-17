Coleman livestock show steers them right
The Coleman County Junior Livestock Show wrapped Monday after a weekend of intense competition among contestants.
The action began later on Friday with check-ins and exhibition of food fair items, with competition getting underway Saturday morning with goats, lambs, cattle and rabbits. Ag Mechanics finished out the day, where students displayed the agricultural equipment they built.
Sunday was reserved for Swine while Monday was for cleanup and the sale in the evening. Visit the Coleman County Junior Livestock Association at ccjla.net for complete information on the winners.
