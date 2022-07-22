Coleman scores big as the best family camping tent—here's why we love it so much

The Coleman Skylodge Instant Tent is one of the best camping tents.

Camping season is in full swing. If you’re ready to take an outdoorsy getaway with your clan, a sturdy tent is a must for any family camping trip.

While I am a writer on Reviewed's parenting team, I’m also an avid outdoors woman with nearly 30 years of camping experience. I own a somewhat embarrassingly large collection of tents for camping—some from my backpacking days, while some are from when I switched to family car camping. In short, I have a lot of experience with tents, so I feel fully confident in ranking Reviewed's favorite and the best family tent, the Coleman Skylodge Instant Tent, after plenty of experiential testing.

We tested eight of the most popular tents you can find on Amazon over the course of two months, taking them on numerous campouts to see which was the most sturdy and most family-friendly in terms of roominess, smart storage, ventilation and ease of setup.

The Coleman Skylodge blew the competition away and offered not only a quick and easy one-person set up, it offered the most comfortable wilderness lodging of all the tents we tried.

It is not only roomy, weather-proofed and sturdy, it can be set up in under five minutes.

This tent pops into shape in under five minutes and only needs one person to set it up. What’s more, it offers two storage pockets that are roomy enough to fit a wallet, a phone, an e-reader, a couple of headlamps, and even a mini children’s audio player and headphones.

What’s more, the ventilation of this tent is unsurpassed by almost all of the other competitors. You’ll be well-protected from wind and rain, without having to worry about a stuffy night’s sleep.

While there are other, cheaper options on the market, the Coleman Skylodge is still a well-priced tent. With the 4-person model running under $250, you’ll be smart to splurge on this. You'll spend less time figuring out complicated tent poles and more time enjoying the great outdoors.

