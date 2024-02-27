Colerain bought the Sears in Northgate Mall for $2.2M. Now they want to tear it down

Colerain Township wants to pull down the former Sears store to encourage develpment at the struggling mall site.

After purchasing an old Northgate Mall department store for $2.2 million, Colerain Township wants to demolish it to make way for new development.

The township bought the mall's former Sears anchor store in partnership with The Port in September of 2023. At the time, officials did not announce any potential uses for the site at 9505 Colerain Ave.

The plan is to tear the building down, Colerain Township administrator Jeff Weckbach said Tuesday. That would make available 12 acres of open space for mixed-use development.

With its location in the heart of the township at Springdale and Colerain avenues, it's an enticing spot for developers. But the building demolition hinges on whether a $7 million grant application is accepted by the state to help fund the project.

The township is seeking funding from Ohio's building demolition and site revitalization program, which aims to help local governments demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties. Applicants are vying for a chunk of a $150 million fund the state designated in an effort to pave the way for economic growth. Not all projects are awarded grants.

The property has been vacant since 2018. Since then, it shows signs of decay, and there are safety hazards and code violations, according to The Port's grant proposal. It is not clear yet when the state will announce grant awards.

If the Sears demolition project gets funding, it's estimated the project would start in July and end in March 2025. The Port applied for just over $7 million from the state. If awarded, the grant provides for 75% of demolition and related costs. About $3.5 million will go toward asbestos abatement. A local match is required from the township, but the $2.2 million paid for the building could qualify as the match, so there may be zero additional dollars needed from Colerain.

Weckbach said Colerain trustees are still unsure of the best use for the property once it is razed. Once the township posts a request for proposals, elected officials will have a better idea of what may work at the site.

"We'll see what responses we can get to have robust conversations about what is the best fit for the heart of Colerain Township," Weckbach said.

A 2019 study by KZF Design looked into ways the township could enhance its Colerain Avenue corridor. The study evaluated best practices to redevelop Northgate Mall and suggested converting the shopping center into a mixed-use town center. The vision includes single and multi-family housing and outdoor mall corridors with dining, pedestrian spaces and plazas.

Utility bills rack up as mall property sits vacant

Colerain's Community Improvement Corporation met Feb. 13 to discuss potentially shutting off utilities in the building after several months of staggering energy bills. Duke Energy bills from October through December amounted to $34,403.75, public records show.

Because the building has a wet fire suppression system, the temperature needs to be maintained to prevent it from freezing, according to a statement from The Port. The low temperatures this winter have resulted in higher-than-average heating bills.

The township is working with the property manager on ways to reduce utility bills without affecting the safety of neighboring properties, the statement reads.

Northgate Mall has been declining for some time. The Sears store, a former anchor at Northgate Mall, closed in November 2018. Macy's was the last major anchor store open at the Colerain Township mall, and it closed in 2020. The mall's former main anchors included Dillard's and J.C. Penney. J.C. Penney left the mall in 2006, and Dillard's closed in 2009. Xscape Theater opened in the former J.C. Penney site at the mall in 2013 and closed last year.

