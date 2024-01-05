Colerain High School student arrested, accused of assaulting teacher, police say

A 16-year-old Colerain High School student is facing charges in connection with the assault of a teacher.

A 16-year-old Colerain High School student is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a teacher Thursday, police said.

Colerain Township police school resource officers were alerted around 2:18 p.m. that a teacher had been assaulted by a student in a classroom, officials with the department said in a news release Friday.

The teacher sustained serious injuries in the assault and was taken by paramedics to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A police investigation led to felonious assault charges being filed against the 16-year-old, who will also face in-school discipline, officials said.

The teen, whose identity hasn't been released, was also treated at a local hospital before being released into police custody and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Hamilton County Communications Center records show first responders were dispatched to the school for a report of a woman in her mid-50s suffering from a head injury.

They were also called to respond to a juvenile male student who also suffered a head injury.

"Northwest Local Schools has confirmed that the incident was isolated and that there is no current threat to the school community regarding the matter," the release states. "The district remains resolute in their commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff."

Counselors were made available Friday morning to students and staff emotionally impacted by the incident.

The investigation by the Colerain Police Department and Northwest Local School District is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Colerain Township police at 513-321-2677.

The Northwest Local School District serves over 8,600 students in suburban Hamilton County, according to U.S. Department of Education data. The school district says it covers a 56-square-mile area and services Colerain, Green, Ross and Springfield townships.

