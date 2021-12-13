Colerain Police: 11-year-old girl found safe after reported missing Sunday

Colerain Police reported that a 11-year-old juvenile who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe.

Police first announced that Alayna Weber was missing at 9:26 p.m. Weber had not been seen since 7 p.m. the same day.

At 9:55 p.m., Colerain Police updated their Facebook post, reporting that Weber had been located and was safe.

Police did not provide information about where Weber was located or details about her disappearance.

