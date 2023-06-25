Colerain police say missing 5-year-old girl has been located

The Colerain Township Police Department has confirmed that the 5-year-old girl who was missing Sunday afternoon has been found.

Police also said that she is now safe at home.

“Thank you for getting the word out and helping to get her home,” a spokesperson from the Colerain police said.

