Colerain student accused of attacking teacher could be tried as adult

A Colerain High School student accused of attacking his teacher could be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors want to try a Colerain High School student accused of attacking his teacher as an adult, according to court documents.

A hearing for the 15-year-old was held Wednesday in Hamilton County Juvenile Court. He is charged with both felony- and misdemeanor-level assault. Colerain police said he harmed both his teacher and another student.

The 60-year-old teacher suffered a severe brain injury as a result of being punched in the head, police reported.

Lawyer Clyde Bennett, who is representing the teen, said his client had unknowingly consumed drugs just before the attack and that the drugs prompted a change in his behavior.

Bennett said the drugs were consumed in the form of a vape that the teen was offered by someone else.

The teen has no prior criminal record and no prior contact with the juvenile justice system, Bennett said, and his client is being prosecuted overzealously for political reasons.

"He did not have a criminal mind," Bennett said. "This young man is not like the other young men causing problems in our community."

Last year there were a record number of juvenile shootings and car thefts. Bennett said the prosecutors are trying to paint his client with the same brush.

"This was an isolated incident," Bennett said. "My client is saddened by what transpired."

The lawyer said the teen and his family have "significant remorse" for the harm caused to the teacher and the other student.

The state has filed motions to begin moving the case to adult court. However, given the nature of the charge and the age of the teen, that decision will be made by Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid, who is presiding over the case.

On Wednesday, Bennett had received the results of tests of both the teen's blood and the vape and said he hopes he can figure out what the drug was.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 12. At that point, a bind-over hearing will be scheduled to determine if the case will be moved to adult court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain student accused of attacking teacher could be tried as adult