Colerain Township police investigating death of motorcyclist

Colerain Township police say they are investigating the death of a motorcycle rider who crossed a double yellow line and hit a guard rail Thursday night.

Police have not identified the victim, whom police found after being dispatched to the 5900 block of Blue Rock Road about 10:40 p.m.

The victim, whose next of kin have not been notified, was dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

