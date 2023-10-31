Coleraine man charged with 2nd-degree assault after stabbing

Oct. 30—COLERAINE — A Coleraine man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a Hibbing man in the face early Saturday morning at the Locker Room Bar.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at the Locker Room Bar in Coleraine.

According to witnesses, an altercation took place between two men identified as Dylan Joseph Julien-Hamlin, of Hibbing, and Lawrence Jarmaine Daniels, of Coleraine.

It was reported that Daniels struck Julien-Hamlin several times and stabbed him once in the face with a knife, the release said. After the altercation, Daniels left the scene on foot and was later arrested at his home.

Daniels was booked into the Itasca County Jail on a second-degree assault charge, the release said. Julien-Hamlin was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and Meds-1 Ambulance Service.