Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Coles Group's shares before the 2nd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.63 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Coles Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of A$18.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (68%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Coles Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 79% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, Coles Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.0% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Coles Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Coles Group has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Coles Group from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Coles Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Coles Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Coles Group you should be aware of.

