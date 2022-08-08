Colfax man accused of indecent behavior with 15-year-old

A Colfax man has been arrested on an indecent behavior charge by the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The department's Cyber Crime Unit started an investigation on Sunday about a man who allegedly had "initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes," reads a news release posted to its Facebook page.

According to the release, the 26-year-old man sent the minor sexually explicit photos and talkedabout dating, starting his new job as a high school teacher and keeping the relationship a secret.

The man later was arrested in Colfax, and a search warrant was served at a home. He remains in custody at the Grant Parish Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Colfax man arrested on indecent behavior charge out of Concordia Parish