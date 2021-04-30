Colfax Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Colfax (NYSE:CFX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.1 per share and the market cap of $6.1 billion, Colfax stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Colfax is shown in the chart below.


Because Colfax is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 12.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.04% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Colfax has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Colfax at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Colfax is poor. This is the debt and cash of Colfax over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Colfax has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.1 billion and earnings of $0.31 a share. Its operating margin is 6.57%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Colfax is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Colfax over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Colfax's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Colfax's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Colfax's return on invested capital is 3.41, and its cost of capital is 11.99. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Colfax is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Colfax (NYSE:CFX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Colfax stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

