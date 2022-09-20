Colfax traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of fentanyl pills, handguns

Sep. 20—COLFAX — Two Spokane residents were arrested Sunday evening in Colfax for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Whitman County Sheriff's Office news release.

Amber Sitter, 31, and Raymond Cooper, 37, appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday and had their bail set at a $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash bond.

In the news release, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said deputies observed a vehicle making a traffic violation in Colfax and, after obtaining consent from the driver, officers searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies located 76 fentanyl pills and two loaded handguns, according to the news release. Myers said the two later admitted they were returning from Clarkston, where they had recently delivered a large quantity of fentanyl pills.

According to the release, Sitter was driving while her license was suspended. The release stated both the driver and the passenger were convicted felons and were prohibited from possessing firearms.

Sitter said in court the firearms had no connection to the drugs. She said she was carrying a weapon for personal protection.

If charged, both Sitter and Cooper would be convicted of a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The two will appear in court Friday morning, where they may be charged by the state.