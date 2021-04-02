Colgate-Palmolive Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

By GF Value

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $78.55 per share and the market cap of $66.6 billion, Colgate-Palmolive Co stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Colgate-Palmolive Co is shown in the chart below.


Because Colgate-Palmolive Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.57% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Colgate-Palmolive Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Colgate-Palmolive Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Colgate-Palmolive Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Colgate-Palmolive Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.5 billion and earnings of $3.13 a share. Its operating margin is 23.53%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Colgate-Palmolive Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Colgate-Palmolive Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Colgate-Palmolive Co is 3.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 3.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Colgate-Palmolive Co's return on invested capital is 26.25, and its cost of capital is 4.84. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Colgate-Palmolive Co is shown below:

In conclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Colgate-Palmolive Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

