A Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) insider lowered their holding by 13% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Colgate-Palmolive Company's (NYSE:CL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Kooyman, for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$77.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$79.45. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of John Kooyman's stake. John Kooyman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Colgate-Palmolive insiders own about US$68m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Colgate-Palmolive Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Colgate-Palmolive in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Colgate-Palmolive. For example - Colgate-Palmolive has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

