Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 13th of May to US$0.47. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Colgate-Palmolive's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Colgate-Palmolive's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Colgate-Palmolive Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.16 to US$1.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Colgate-Palmolive hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Colgate-Palmolive that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

