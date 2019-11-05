Colin Dueck Makes the Case for Conservative Nationalism

The partisan impeachment follies consuming Washington, D.C., are a convenient sideshow to the real battle shaking U.S. politics, namely which vision of the American future, and particularly its role in the world, will prevail? The socialistic Elizabeth Warren, suddenly hawkish on Syria, competes with old-time liberal internationalists Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, while GOP isolationists represented by Rand Paul are opposed by Republican traditionalists such as Marco Rubio. Above them all hovers Donald Trump, whose presidency is both a symptom of the tectonic changes in American public opinion as well as a shaper of it. At stake, some say, is the very future of the post–World War II “liberal international order,” and the greatest danger comes from Donald Trump’s unprecedented ripping up of its basic tenets.

What most observers miss, according to George Mason University professor Colin Dueck, is that in some ways, we’ve gone back to the future. The tectonic upheavals of 2016 laid bare a long-buried but previously dominant stratum of U.S. foreign policy attitudes: conservative nationalism. In Age of Iron: On Conservative Nationalism, Dueck mines the history of this stratum to precipitate out its essential elements and examine its enduring properties (full disclosure: I’ve known Dueck for half a decade). Trump, in Dueck’s telling, is not some sort of simplistic, accidental president, but rather is the most recent, and successful, manifestation of conservative nationalism.

Conservative nationalism, on Dueck’s view, can be traced back to the founding of the Republic. Far from a quixotic attempt to isolate America from the world around it, conservative nationalism aimed at protecting the infant country’s sovereignty while encouraging republicanism abroad, in line with American ideology. In this approach, Dueck modifies Robert Kagan’s thesis in Dangerous Nation, which argued that the ideological mission trumped a prudent focus on limitations to the American role abroad. Yet Dueck also differs from Walter McDougall, who in Promised Land, Crusader State argues that 1898 and the beginning of the American imperial moment marked the definitive break with traditional U.S. foreign policy. Dueck rather sees the change coming two decades later, with our entry into World War I and the emergence of a Wilsonian liberal internationalism that soon became the dominant foreign-policy orientation of 20th- and early-21st-century America.

There has been, however, no single Republican response to liberal internationalism. Dueck identifies three strands of the larger GOP foreign-policy tradition: noninterventionists, conservative internationalists, and hardline unilateralists. Mapping these varieties onto today’s conservatives would roughly equate the noninterventionists with the isolationist “paleocons” of the John Mearsheimer variety; conservative internationalists with the free-trade, nation-building “neocons” that ostensibly dominated the George W. Bush administration; and the hardline unilateralists with Trump. Age of Iron therefore contextualizes Trump’s differences not merely from Democrats, but from much of the Republican party, as well.

The core chapters of Age of Iron trace the history of Republican foreign policy from Teddy Roosevelt through Trump. Most of these decades Dueck characterizes as the “global versus national” approach, as successive Republican presidents and party leaders reacted to Democratic policies, especially those of FDR and Truman, and also to America’s dramatically changed position in the world after 1917 and especially 1945.

Only in the era of Trump does the script appear flipped, as he is the first Republican leader, in Dueck’s view, to adopt a “national versus global” orientation, one that appears superficially transactional but is often tactically nuanced. Dueck’s final chapter attempts to understand Trump in the context of U.S. populism, ascribing his rise as a response to frustration with globalization and America’s endless wars since 9/11. But Dueck also argues that on many core issues related to the country’s role in the world, public opinion has not changed as much as the headlines suggest.

In asserting that conservative nationalism is a tradition stretching back to the 18th century, Age of Iron makes a bold claim about American history, not least that the neocon foreign policy that has dominated the last quarter-century of Republican security thinking is actually outside the mainstream of GOP tradition.