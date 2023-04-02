Colin Jost Pranked by Michael Che on SNL Weekend Update
Michael Che pulled an April Fools prank on Colin Jost during SNL\'s Weekend Update that caused Jost to start sweating.
The 20 best finds at Target's spring home sale, curated by your resident designer.
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
Terry Badger III was in a dark place the afternoon of March 6. He believed his life wasn't worth living. His parents say he was bullied at school.
James Egan is not just an attorney—he also has music on Spotify.
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
She knew exactly what she was doing.
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
Ivanka Trump mustered up a statement on Friday to support her dad, Donald Trump, after his indictment was announced the night before. She did it in a very low-key way — Instagram Story — that felt more obligatory than heartfelt. The statement will only last 24 hours on her account, so it barely registers as a […]
Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc.
After South Carolina women's basketball's loss to Iowa in the Final Four, Dawn Staley in an interview called out national media members.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Matilda, born on March 30.
The Biden administration is set to fully enforce a light bulb ban in the coming months that will particularly impact lower-income households after it rolled back Trump-era rules.
A New York grand jury's decision to indict former President Donald Trump has certainly made me like him better. But a few more indictments would help.
Last June – on the day the UN gave a Ukrainian civilian casualty count of 9,931 so far in Russia’s war – I sat at the UN Human Rights Council as the Russian ambassador excoriated Israel over its latest defensive operations in Gaza. Such unjust condemnation of Israel is common fare at the Human Rights Council and we are all used to the Kremlin’s hypocrisy, but how could the Russian Federation use the council as an international platform for its anti-Western bile, despite being suspended in April
Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members
The man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a skiing collision and lost now regrets the lawsuit, but may not be giving up just yet.
Eric Kilburn Jr. is a 14-year-old with size 23 feet. His quest to find shoes that fit went viral – and he got a call from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
When asked Saturday about NASCAR's messy history with road courses, Kyle Busch said the series needs to run the IMS oval or skip the track altogether.
Miranda Lambert is in the middle of her Las Vegas residency. She was forced to cancel a show after being put on vocal rest.