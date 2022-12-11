Colin Jost Slams Justice Alito In Brutal Takedown On 'SNL'

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for his bizarre question this week about a Black mall Santa.

Alito asked the hypothetical question on Monday as the court heard arguments in a case over whether an evangelical Christian web designer from Colorado could refuse to work on wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had asked whether it would be OK for a white mall Santa to refuse to take photos with Black children, to which Alito responded with his own hypothetical, The New York Times reported.

“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, the Black Santa has to do that?” Alito asked.

Jost, who joked that no gay couple would hire a designer “with those highlights,” had a brutal rejoinder on his “Saturday Night Live” segment:

“Alito added that he’d love an answer before he takes his grandkids to the mall next week.”

You can watch more from the segment below:

