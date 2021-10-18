Colin Powell, The First Black Secretary Of State, Has Died Of COVID Complications

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state in the US, died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 84.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said in a Facebook post.

He was fully vaccinated and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, they added.

Powell, a Republican, served as secretary of state under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.

Powell had multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells, according to CNN and NBC, and he was honored as a keynote speaker at a Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation fundraiser in 2019. The accumulation of cancerous cells impairs the body’s ability to make antibodies, making people with the condition more vulnerable to COVID-19. A study published in July also found that people with multiple myeloma respond less strongly to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

In their statement on Facebook, Powell’s family did not say when he was first vaccinated, or whether he had been given a booster dose.

Powell, who was born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, first rose to prominence through his military career. He served in the Vietnam War, then rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Ronald Reagan’s National Security Advisor and George H.W. Bush’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Though popular for years among both Democrats and Republicans, at times being considered a possible presidential candidate, Powell’s career was irreparably damaged when, in a speech before the U.N. Security Council in 2003, he pushed for war with Iraq, asserting the country had weapons of mass destruction. The speech was found to be riddled with erroneous claims, and Powell later described it as a “blot” that “will always be a part of my record.”

Despite still identifying as a Republican in 2008, Powell endorsed Barack Obama for president, calling him a “transformational figure” and “a new generation coming onto the world stage.”

In the following years, he became increasingly critical of the Republican party, and endorsed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016. In leaked emails months before the election, Powell had called Trump “a national disgrace” and an “international pariah.”

He was also vocal in denouncing Trump’s “birther” campaign against Obama, which he called “racist” in the leaked emails. In a Meet The Press interview in 2008, Powell further criticized the conspiracy theory, saying the issue with it wasn’t just the false claim that Obama was Muslim — it was the implication that being Muslim might make someone an ill fit for the nation’s highest office.

“Is there something wrong with being a Muslim in this country? The answer's no, that's not America,” Powell said. “Is there something wrong with some seven-year-old Muslim-American kid believing that he or she could be president? Yet, I have heard senior members of my own party drop the suggestion, ‘He's a Muslim and he might be associated terrorists.’ This is not the way we should be doing it in America.”

After right-wing insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in January, Powell renounced his support for the Republican party, saying Trump had incited the attempted coup and lawmakers in his party had allowed him to do so. "They did, and that's why I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican,” he said on CNN. I'm not a fellow of anything right now. I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat throughout my entire career. And right now I'm just watching my country and not concerned with parties.”

Powell leaves behind his wife, Alma Johnson, and their three children.

In a statement from George W. Bush, Powell was remembered as a “great public servant” whom many presidents relied upon.

“He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice,” Bush said. “He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.

Sen. Patrick Leahy said he was “devastated” by Powell’s death. “He was a wise, decent & generous spirit,” he said in a tweet. “He & Alma were married on the same day that we were and most yrs on that day we'd talk with & tease each other. Our hearts are heavy & our thoughts are w/ Alma & their family.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison called Powell “a statesman who put his country & family above all else.”

“As a young Black man, he inspired me & showed that there are no limits to what we can be or achieve,” he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.