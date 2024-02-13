Coliseum 'facility fee' on packed commissioner's agenda

Feb. 12—Some West Odessans want Westcliff Road (at University and West 16th) paved and will petition Ector County's Commissioner's Court to do just that during a Tuesday meeting.

It's a busy agenda including items such as a new fee to be added to tickets to events at the Ector County Coliseum as well as accepting several donations to various departments.

Ector County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the County Annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Other items on the agenda include:

— Discuss a donation of four plants from Bert Karmels for the Kellus Turner Park beautification project.

— Discuss a donation of $2,000 from Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors, Inc. for the Employee Action Committee (EAC).

— Discuss a "facility fee" to be charged on all tickets sold at Ector County Coliseum events.

— Discuss purchase of 120 portable radios for the Ector County Detention Center in the amount of $164,762.

— Discuss a resolution to hold a Uniform Election on May 4.

— Discuss a total loss declaration for a Chevrolet Tahoe (police) and possibly declare it salvage property.

— Discuss a vehicle transfer of a 2023 Toyota Highlander to the Human Resources Department.

— Discuss bid specifications for Public Works Caliche Roads.

— Discuss a $2,500 grant from NewsWest 9 and the TEGNA Foundation to the Ector County Library and UT Permian Basin to expand the Latin American Writer and Film Series.

— Discuss the Interlocal Cooperation Contract for the Failure to Appear Program through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

— Discuss the Recruiter Model Service Agreement with Recourse Communications, Inc. (RCI) for the District Attorney's Office.

PERSONNEL REQUESTS

— Discuss the Constable Precinct #4, Pete Anchondo resignation.

— Discuss an Animal Control Comp Time Disbursement.

— Discuss, and take any necessary action to begin the process of adopting amended County regulations on Game Rooms and to obtain legal counsel.

— Discuss a budget amendment to Sales Tax Fund, Animal Control, Animal supplies & expense, for $15,000 and uniform supplies for $5,000.

— Discuss a budget amendment to FMLR Fund, Road Department, Professional Services of $23,000.