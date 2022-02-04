Collaborate with the founder community at TechCrunch Early Stage 2022

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Ready to get serious about launching a startup? Aspiring and newly minted entrepreneurs will find all the essential building blocks they need to create a solid foundation for startup success at TechCrunch Early Stage 2022. This live, in-person event takes place on April 14 in San Francisco, CA.

The day-long founder summit offers three concurrent tracks featuring an all-encompassing range of topics that the earliest of early-stage founders Need-To-Know. What’s more, you’ll hear from successful founders who share their experiences — warts and all — so you’ll get a real sense of what you might encounter. No hype — just the facts and the reassurance that comes from knowing you are not alone.

Here’s what Chloe Leaaetoa, the founder of Socicraft, told us about her experience at TC Early Stage.

“You learn from industry leaders and seasoned founders — people who’ve already been there and done that. They were genuine and honest about industry expectations. Plus, they shared first-hand accounts, which made them more relatable.”

Join your early-stage community: Buy a Founder Launch Pass ($199) before they sell out, and you’ll save $350. Make an informed decision and read our COVID vaccination policy before you buy your pass.

Okay, enough with the housekeeping and back to the good stuff. What will you learn at TC Early Stage? Short answer: plenty. Expert-led workshops and smaller roundtable sessions address vital topics. Here’s just a sample of what you can expect.

  • Understanding product market fit — and how to find it

  • Building your brand

  • Attracting media attention

  • Scaling your customer base

  • Funding, funding and yes, more funding — from unconventional ways to Series A

No FOMO: You can’t attend every session, but never fear. You’ll receive access to videos of all the sessions when the event ends. You won’t miss a thing!

We’re limiting the number of overall attendees to keep this event intimate. You’ll have time to talk with the session experts, VCs and founders — and each other. And you’ll have access to CrunchMatch, our AI-powered system that lets you find people who align with your business goals and set up 1:1 meetings on site.

Don’t underestimate the power of networking with other like-minded, early-stage entrepreneurs. You might meet someone who’d make the perfect co-founder or an engineer who can help you turn your idea into a viable product.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2022 takes place on April 14 in San Francisco. Some of the best teachers are the people who’ve paved the way and want to help you benefit from their experience. Buy your ticket to TC Early Stage, join your community and get ready to grow your startup.

Is your company interested in showcasing your expertise at TC Early Stage 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

