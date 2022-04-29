How Collaboration Is Driving the Next Wave of Genomics
Illumina’s Open Innovation programs work with partners to change lives
RESHAPING MEDICINE
Illumina’s advances in genetic sequencing are reshaping medicine. Genetic sequencing has now allowed cancer patients to find treatment options specific to their tumors, doctors to anticipate adverse drug reactions and personalize medicine, public health agencies around the world to track and detect new COVID variants, and patients with rare diseases to more easily identify and treat their illnesses.
A NETWORK OF INNOVATION
Through Illumina Open Innovation, Illumina is investing in new startups and partnering in research efforts to develop solutions in areas such as rapid sequencing and data security. “To really unlock the power of the genome is something we can’t do alone,” Van Zeeland says.
