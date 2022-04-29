How Collaboration Is Driving the Next Wave of Genomics

Illumina’s Open Innovation programs work with partners to change lives

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Illumina

“Our open innovation and philanthropic efforts will make sure [that] transformative innovations are actually getting out and changing lives,” says Illumina VP Ashley Van Zeeland. Photography by Kristy Walker.

BY FASTCO WORKS​

RESHAPING MEDICINE

Illumina’s advances in genetic sequencing are reshaping medicine. Genetic sequencing has now allowed cancer patients to find treatment options specific to their tumors, doctors to anticipate adverse drug reactions and personalize medicine, public health agencies around the world to track and detect new COVID variants, and patients with rare diseases to more easily identify and treat their illnesses.

A NETWORK OF INNOVATION

Through Illumina Open Innovation, Illumina is investing in new startups and partnering in research efforts to develop solutions in areas such as rapid sequencing and data security. “To really unlock the power of the genome is something we can’t do alone,” Van Zeeland says.

