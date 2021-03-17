Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

  • Licensed social worker Deana Ayers poses Jan. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. Ayers said collaboration between police and social workers risks perpetuating the systemic racism she has seen in the social work field. "Putting social workers in to heal all the wounds as a Band-Aid is just going to blow up in everyone's face," she said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Licensed social worker Deana Ayers poses Jan. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. Ayers said collaboration between police and social workers risks perpetuating the systemic racism she has seen in the social work field. "Putting social workers in to heal all the wounds as a Band-Aid is just going to blow up in everyone's face," she said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Licensed social worker Deana Ayers poses Jan. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. Ayers said collaboration between police and social workers risks perpetuating the systemic racism she has seen in the social work field. "Putting social workers in to heal all the wounds as a Band-Aid is just going to blow up in everyone's face," she said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Licensed social worker Deana Ayers poses Jan. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. Ayers said collaboration between police and social workers risks perpetuating the systemic racism she has seen in the social work field. "Putting social workers in to heal all the wounds as a Band-Aid is just going to blow up in everyone's face," she said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
1 / 4

Racial Injustice Police Social Work

Licensed social worker Deana Ayers poses Jan. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis. Ayers said collaboration between police and social workers risks perpetuating the systemic racism she has seen in the social work field. "Putting social workers in to heal all the wounds as a Band-Aid is just going to blow up in everyone's face," she said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
CHRISTINE FERNANDO
·6 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. Later that summer, a similar situation in Eugene, Oregon, ended much differently: A man reported sleeping in a car was sent home in a cab.

The key? A mobile crisis intervention team designed to be an alternative to police in nonviolent crises responded to the parking lot, calmed the man, contacted his family and called the taxi.

“I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets.

Social workers have long worked alongside law enforcement, often treating clients in prisons and jails, inpatient psychiatric facilities and immigration detention centers. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

Perin said CAHOOTS works independently, but is fully funded by police with members dispatched through the Eugene police-fire-ambulance communications center. Police and firefighters can call for CAHOOTS and, in some cases, CAHOOTS workers may call police if a person seems a danger to themselves or others.

Following high-profile police brutality cases, cities including Denver, New York City, Chicago and Seattle, are exploring similar programs with the philosophy that dispatching social workers and mental health professionals alongside — or in lieu of — law enforcement could prevent police brutality.

But as cities look to these alternatives in reimagining policing, many social workers are warning increased collaboration with law enforcement risks further harming communities of color — and ignores the deep history of systemic racism within social work itself.

Leigh-Anne Francis, an associate professor of African American studies and women, gender and sexuality studies at The College of New Jersey, said offering social workers as a quick fix to systemic racism is flawed, considering the field’s own legacy, tied to its origins in the 1900s.

“The prevailing narrative was that Black people were genetically defective and couldn’t be helped through social work because they were morally corrupt, poisoned,” Francis said. “They were irredeemable.”

While she said many are quick to see social workers as inherently good, the ghosts of systemically racist policies — like the 1958 Indian Adoption Project to break up Indigenous families and the embrace of the eugenics movement to root out what social workers saw as undesirable traits, including being Black — linger in the predominantly white field today.

Social workers contribute to the criminalization and mass incarceration of people of color, said Julia Lyon, a Pennsylvania social worker and member of Social Service Workers United. She sees racism almost every day in social workers’ evaluations of clients, saying they’re more likely to place blame on people of color and advocate for their punishment.

“If you are a Black boy in Philadelphia who’s acting out, there are going to be very different explanations as to why you’re acting out compared to a white boy in the wealthy suburbs,” she said.

Social worker Deana Ayers from Minneapolis said, at its worst, a system in which social workers collaborate with police or replace them in certain situations would be policing with a different name.

“If we’re trying to have social workers solve all these societal problems and be some kind of Band-Aid, then we also have to be doing the work within social work to get rid of this deep-seated, baked-in racism,” Ayers said. “Otherwise, social workers are just going to be police without guns.”

But advocates of collaboration between social workers and police point to how ingrained law enforcement is into American society as evidence of the need for acting within that framework.

“I just think it’s difficult in the current society we live in to say we can’t work with police officers when they’re so embedded in our communities right now,” NASW North Carolina executive director Valerie Arendt said. “I think social workers can and do amazing work within these systems.”

Lucas Cooper, chief of Alexandria, Kentucky's police department, said the department hired its first social worker in 2016 and now employs two alongside 17 full-time officers. While Cooper at first opposed the plan, wanting more officers instead, he now sees the program as essential and a step in the right direction in confronting flaws within policing.

“They bring a different skillset to the table," he said. "We don't know the ins and outs of that world and what social services are available. They fill in a lot of gaps.”

But Leah Jacobs, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Social Work, says there’s little research to suggest that collaboration between police and social workers is effective.

“In fact, there is some evidence saying that the opposite may be true, that when you have greater collaboration with police, it can lead to poorer outcomes and greater harm,” she said.

Instead of perpetuating what they see as punishment-based approaches, opponents of police and social workers recommend more investment in community-based intervention.

In her recent paper “Defund the Police: Moving Towards an Anti-Carceral Social Work,” Jacobs lists examples of these creative interventions, including restorative justice programs at schools that emphasize mediating conflict resolution and providing alternatives to detention and suspension.

Scott Roberts, senior director of criminal justice campaigns for Color Of Change — the nation’s largest digital racial justice advocacy group — said interventions should be tailored to the needs of individual communities and, as a result, may look completely different from one community to the next.

“When we say we want to change policing, we’re not saying to just plug in other institutions like social work,” he said. “We have to reimagine policing and public safety, including social work.”

Perin acknowledges she’s cautious when it comes to initiatives that are “pet projects within the police department with social workers tagging alongside,” but sees the need for immediate practical action.

“If we could tear down policing and build something different now, we should. But that’s not the reality," Perin said. “We need to work toward breaking down the system at the same time as preventing harm now.”

___

Fernando is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/christinetfern.

Recommended Stories

  • New study says first-known interstellar object was a planet chunk

    A new study concludes that the first-known interstellar object to pass through our solar system is probably a piece from another planet.The big picture: The finding throws cold water on the theory — raised by one prominent astrophysicist — that the object was really an alien artifact, but it will help scientists learn about the makeup of planets beyond our corner of the galaxy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: In a pair of papers published Wednesday, researchers from Arizona State University posit an explanation for Oumuamua, a flat, comet-like object that was discovered hurtling through our solar system in 2017.They argue the object is a chunk of an "exo-Pluto" — a Pluto-like planet from another solar system.Oumuamua was likely knocked off the surface of the exoplanet by an impact half a billion years ago and thrown out of its parent system, before wandering through ours.Background: Oumuamua puzzled scientists when it was first discovered because it seemed like a comet but lacked some of the usual traits, like the detectable escaping gas that makes up a comet's tail.Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb even posited in a book published earlier this year that "the simplest explanation for [Oumuamua's] peculiarities is that the object was created by an intelligent civilization not of this Earth."Reality check: The extreme skepticism with which Loeb's theories were met by the mainstream scientific community now seems warranted.Our thought bubble: "Oumuamua likely won’t be the last interstellar visitor scientists find, so this kind of research is essential for placing the strange object in context with our solar system and others," my Axios Space colleague Miriam Kramer notes.The bottom line: As Miriam — Axios' own Agent Scully — has repeatedly written: "It's never aliens."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A hate crime? Georgia attacks that killed mostly Asian women raise questions of bias, motive

    Shootings in Georgia that killed mostly Asian women, and an uptick in attacks on Asian Americans have put renewed focus on what is a hate crime.

  • Woman Accuses Armie Hammer Of Rape, Feared Actor 'Was Going To Kill' Her

    The alleged victim, identified only as 24-year-old Effie, said the "Social Network" star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually" during their relationship.

  • No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

    Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. Arizona State University astronomers reported this week that the strange 148-foot (45-meter) object that appears to be made of frozen nitrogen, just like the surface of Pluto and Neptune's largest moon Triton. The study's authors, Alan Jackson and Steven Desch, think an impact knocked a chunk off an icy nitrogen-covered planet 500 million years ago and sent the piece tumbling out of its own star system, toward ours.

  • When Law Enforcement Fails Hate Crime Victims

    Police are often reluctant or outright refuse to link crimes to racial animus, which only further traumatizes those in the targeted community.

  • House votes to remove deadline for states to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

    The House voted 222-204 on Wednesday in another attempt to eliminate a deadline passed in 1982 that has prevented the Equal Rights Amendment from becoming part of the Constitution.The big picture: The decades-long fight over the amendment to afford men and women equal rights has been revived after Virginia claimed last year to be the final state needed to ratify the ERA. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: The amendment, which was first proposed in 1923 and passed in 1972, stalled in 1982 after only 35 of the 38 necessary states approved it by the extended ratification deadline.Nevada became the 36th state in 2017 to ratify the ERA and Illinois the 37th in 2018.After Virginia approved the ERA with bipartisan support last year, the archivist of the United States said he would not take action to certify the amendment due to an opposing opinion from the Justice Department under President Trump. Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Democratic state attorneys general that would have forced the federal government to recognize Virginia's approval, per AP. Opponents say the ERA could expand abortion access by allowing restrictions on the procedure to be struck down because they apply only to women, the Wall Street Journal reports.What they're saying: The judge, as well as the DOJ under Trump, argued that the latest states to ratify the ERA — Virginia, Nevada and Illinois — cannot actually do so, because the 1982 deadline to ratify the ERA expired."The Equal Rights Amendment still has not been enshrined in the Constitution, and the American women still face inequality under the law and, therefore, in their lives," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a floor speech on Wednesday. What's next: The legislation will go to the Senate for a vote, where Republican support is uncertain.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Brazil hits record COVID-19 deaths

    Just as Brazil’s fourth health minister in the span of a year is set to start his new job, the country reported a record COVID-19 death toll.2,841 deaths tallied on Tuesday is Brazil’s worst yet and last week, it led the world in fatalities.Meanwhile, new health minister nominee Marcelo Queiroga pledged to continue controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has downplayed the severity of the disease.''Policy belongs to Bolsonaro’s government, not to the Health Ministry. The Health Ministry executes the government's policy.''Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands at a press conference on Tuesday, but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns.Queiroga will begin by meeting with his predecessor, Eduardo Pazuello who left office under pressure as fatalities surged.Pazuello was criticized for his lack of public health expertise, and rubber stamping Bolsonaro’s decisions.He also endorsed the use of anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19, a treatment disputed by many health care providers.The two ministers before him quit in the span of a month last year in part because they would not endorse anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.In a newspaper interview over the weekend newcomer Queiroga criticized the use of the drug.However, he also said that lockdowns are not necessary, which supports Bolsonaro's stance, in defiance of most public health experts.

  • Yangon residents build complex barricades

    Some were also scattering bricks in the streets to create obstacles for security forces; a tactic adopted from Hong Kong protests.Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law. Thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday (March 14) and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League: A 'vindication' of director's vision, say critics

    The director's reworked cut arrives on Thursday - and most say it's an improvement on the original.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • First batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines arrives for Palestinians

    The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday received its first batch of vaccines from the global COVAX sharing initiative, in a boost to inoculations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza lagging far behind Israel's campaign. A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said 38,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be used for inoculations as of Sunday, while 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be stored "until there is a scientific decision from the World Health Organization". The vaccines shipped to Tel Aviv were the first sent by the WHO to the Palestinians under the COVAX drive it set up with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.