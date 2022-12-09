Collaborator Saldo: Putin wants to build city on Arabat Spit

A collaborator from Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to build a city on the Arabat Spit.



Source: collaborator Saldo’s statement



Quote: "Vladimir Putin decided to build a new ‘government quarter’ and a small town on Arabat Spit.

It will be another completely new city. Project work is already underway. The flywheel rotates quickly. For young people, I think it is very important. There will be a place to work and a place to rest. Everything will be near and close."

Previously: On 9 December, Saldo said that the Russians had restored the road bridge on Arabat Spit near Henichesk.

Arabat Spit is a sand spit-peninsula in the western part of the Sea of Azov, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Kherson Oblast, which separates the sea from Syvash [a large area of shallow lagoons on the west coast of the Sea of Azov]. The length of the Arabat Spit is 115 km, the width varies from 270 m to 7.5 km.

Background:

On 19 October, Saldo announced that the so-called leadership of Kherson Oblast had decided to move to the left bank [of the Dnipro River] due to the alleged preparation of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In November, Defence Intelligence reported that collaborators and members of the occupying administration are moving to the Arabat Spit, which is located further south, deeper into the occupiers’ "rear".

On 25 February, the Ground Forces of Ukraine reported that Vitalii Skakun, a sailor and an engineer of a separate battalion, blew up the Henichesk road bridge together with himself in order to stop the Russian occupiers.

