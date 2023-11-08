Collaborator Saldo sentenced to 15 years in prison in Odesa

Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed acting governor of Kherson Oblast, has been sentenced in Odesa to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: website of the Malynovskyi District Court of Odesa; Suspilne news outlet

Details: The court found Saldo guilty of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 111, Part 5 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law, collaboration, justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and glorification of its participants).

Quote: "During the court debate, the prosecution asked to find Volodymyr Saldo guilty and impose an appropriate sentence within the sanctions of the convicted articles, namely 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In his turn, the defence counsel for Volodymyr Saldo requested an acquittal of the accused."

More details: He was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold positions related to organisational, administrative and economic powers at companies, institutions and organisations of all forms of ownership for 15 years.

Oleksii Starikov, Deputy Chairman of the Court, explained that the Criminal Code prohibits the imposition of a life sentence for persons over 60 years of age. The maximum punishment possible for this category of people, regardless of the crime they committed, is 15 years in prison.

Suspilne news outlet reported that the defence was not present during the sentencing.

Read more on the topic: Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed

Support UP or become our patron!