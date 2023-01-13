Collaborators begin to flee from occupied Luhansk Oblast

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that collaborators are fleeing from the occupied Kreminna and Svatove to other settlements.

Source: Haidai on Facebook

Quote: "Collaborators from Svatove and Kreminna are fleeing to other settlements in the oblast.

Bilohorivka is completely under our control. Enemy attacks are repelled there every day.

Russians continue to transfer more soldiers to the Svatove-Kreminna front. The houses in the villages along the front line that the Orcs had occupied are now almost empty, everyone is being sent to fight. The Rashists are ‘sagging’ on this front and hiding in ‘burrows’. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing."

Details: Haidai stressed that the invaders had managed to prepare a strong line of defence in Luhansk Oblast and carefully mined the entire territory, so every metre of it is very difficult to take.

Background: Haidai said that in more than 4 months of fierce fighting, the invaders have effectively destroyed the settlements of Bilohorivka, Popasna, and the settlements along the line from Kreminna - Kreminna, Rubizhne, Zolote, Hirske and Lysychansk.

