Collagen Market by Product, Source and Application - Global Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Market by Product (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Chicken, Sheep, Other Sources), and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the collagen market in six major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. In terms of value, the collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% reach 683.8 KT by 2027.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption & nutricosmetics, increasing application in healthcare, and growing use of collagen based on biomaterials.

The collagen market is mainly segmented by type (gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen), source (bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources), application (food and beverage {beverage, confectionery, dairy, meat and fish products, and other applications}, pharmaceuticals {hard gel capsules, soft gel capsules, and microencapsulation}, nutraceuticals {sports nutrition and weight management}, healthcare {wound dressing, tissue regeneration, medical implants, cardiology, research, and drug delivery}, cosmetics, and technical applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the collagen market is mainly segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. In 2020, the gelatin segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is mainly attributed to the increased demand from food & pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics.

Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources. In 2020, the bovine segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is mainly attributed to its several health benefits, such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and arthritis relief. Thus, making bovine collagen one of the most widely used and accepted collagens.

Based on application, the collagen market is mainly segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. In 2020, the food and beverage segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This can be attributed to collagen's vast applications across the F&B industry due to its unique gelling and surface behavior properties.

The market is geographically segmented into six major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. In 2020, the North American region is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is primarily attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rising R&D activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), TrobasGelatine B.V. (Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), JuncaGelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the type, source, application, and countries?

  • What is the historical market for collagen across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the collagen market?

  • Who are the major players in the global market, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the collagen market?

  • What are the recent developments in the collagen market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the collagen market and how are they competing with other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency
1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research
2.3. Market Assessment
2.3.1. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.1.3. Growth forecast
2.3.2. Market Share Analysis
2.4. Assumptions for The Study
2.5. Limitations for The Study

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Segment Analysis
3.2.1. Type Analysis
3.2.2. Source Analysis
3.2.3. Application Analysis
3.3. Regional Analysis
3.4. Key Players

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Growing Use of Collagen in Food Industries
4.2.2. Growing Protein and Nutricosmetics Consumption
4.2.3. Increasing Application in Healthcare
4.2.4. Increasing Technical Applications
4.2.5. Growing Use of Collagen Based Biomaterials
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Safety Concerns
4.4. Religious Constraints
4.4.1. Growing Use of Alternatives
4.5. Opportunities
4.5.1. Rise In Per Capita Income Opens Untapped Geographies
4.5.2. Growing Food Processing Industry
4.6. Challenges
4.6.1. Safety Concerns
4.6.2. Improving the Processing Technology
4.7. Regulatory Analysis
4.7.1. North America
4.7.2. Europe
4.7.3. Asia-Pacific

5. Impact of Covid-19 On Collagen Market

6. Global Collagen Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Gelatin
6.3. Collagen Peptide (Hydrolyzed Collagen)
6.4. Native Collagen
6.5. Synthetic Collagen

7. Global Collagen Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bovine
7.3. Porcine
7.4. Fish
7.5. Chicken
7.6. Sheep
7.7. Other Sources

8. Global Collagen Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Food and Beverage
8.2.1. Beverage
8.2.2. Confectionery
8.2.3. Dairy
8.2.4. Meat and Fish Products
8.2.5. Other Applications (Sauces, Dressing, & Desserts)
8.3. Pharmaceuticals
8.3.1. Hard Gel Capsules
8.3.2. Soft Gel Capsules
8.3.3. Microencapsulation
8.4. Nutraceuticals
8.4.1. Sports Nutrition
8.4.2. Weight Management
8.5. Healthcare
8.5.1. Wound Dressing
8.5.2. Tissue Regeneration
8.5.3. Medical Implants
8.5.4. Cardiology
8.5.5. Research (Cell Culture & Cell Behavior)
8.5.6. Drug Delivery
8.6. Cosmetics
8.7. Technical Applications (Photography & Ballistic)

9. Geographic Analysis
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.2.3. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. France
9.3.3. U.K.
9.3.4. Italy
9.3.5. Spain
9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. India
9.4.3. Japan
9.4.4. Australia
9.4.5. Malaysia
9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5. Rest of The World
9.5.1. Latin America
9.5.2. Africa
9.5.3. Middle East

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Key Growth Strategies
10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Rousselot (Part of Darling Ingredients Inc.)
11.2. GELITA AG
11.3. Weishardt
11.4. Tessenderlo Group NV
11.5. Nitta Gelatin Inc.
11.6. LAPI GELATINE S.p.A.
11.7. Italgelatine S.P.A.
11.8. Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
11.9. REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH
11.10. Trobas Gelatine B.V.
11.11. GELNEX
11.12. Junca Gelatines SL
11.13. Holista CollTech Ltd.
11.14. Collagen Solutions Plc
11.15. Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

12. Appendix
12.1. Questionnaire
12.2. Available Customization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg5n9m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse.

  • As Biden prepares to rejoin the Paris Agreement, activists call for bold action

    One of President-elect Joe Biden’s first acts after being sworn in on Jan. 20 will be to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, a non-binding pact signed by nearly 200 nations which, at President Trump’s direction, the U.S. exited on Nov. 4.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Rise in executions in Egypt in past two months: Amnesty

    Egypt executed 57 men and women in October and November, nearly double the 32 people reported in the whole of 2019, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. At least 15 of those executed had been sentenced to death in cases related to political violence following what Amnesty called unfair trials, the London-based human rights group said in a report. "The Egyptian authorities have embarked on a horrifying execution spree in recent months, putting scores of people to death, in some cases following grossly unfair mass trials," said Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iowa Democrat to challenge 6-vote loss in appeal to US House

    A Democratic congressional candidate who trailed by six votes after a recount said Wednesday she will forgo further legal challenges in Iowa and instead appeal directly to the U.S. House for additional recount proceedings. Rita Hart's campaign had until Wednesday afternoon to contest the election under Iowa law following Monday's certification of results in which Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the winner of the closest House race in decades. An election contest in Iowa would have set in motion the formation of a five-judge panel that would have been required to rule on who won the race by Tuesday, Dec. 8.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

    The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon, forcing the liberal college town that is famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The death of Aidan Ellison, 19, added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and fueled a surge in a Black Lives Matter movement. On Nov. 23, Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison's chest after complaining about the music late at night in a motel parking lot.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president