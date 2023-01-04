Collapse, contamination: Mexican scientists sound alarm at Mayan Train

3
Cassandra Garrison and Jose Luis Gonzalez
·7 min read

By Cassandra Garrison and Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of the ancient Maya.

In the eyes of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building - known as the Tren Maya - will bring modern connectivity to areas for generations deprived of significant economic benefits.

But the railway and its hasty construction also critically endanger pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor, droves of scientists and environmental activists say.

The railway "is splitting the jungle in half," said Ismael Lara, a guide who takes tourists to a cave that shelters millions of bats near the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve. Lara fears the train, due to pass close by, will disrupt wildlife routes and attract too much development to fragile ecosystems.

Over almost a year, Reuters photographed construction at points along the full length of the planned rail track, documenting the evolution of the flagship project which Lopez Obrador has pledged to finish by the end of 2023.

The 1,470 km (910 miles) of rail are set to carry diesel and electric trains through the Yucatan Peninsula and connect Mexico's top tourist destination Cancun to the ancient Mayan temples of Chichen Itza and Palenque.

The railway has deeply divided Mexicans and the controversies surrounding the construction exemplify struggles developing countries across the globe face to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility.

FONATUR, Mexico's tourism agency charged with the project, has said the railway will lift more than a million people out of poverty and could create up to 715,000 new jobs by 2030. Construction costs are seen at up to $20 billion, Lopez Obrador said in July.

But with the project already billions of dollars over budget and behind schedule, scientists and activists say the government cut corners in its environmental risk assessments in a bid to complete it while Lopez Obrador is still in office.

In December, United Nations experts warned the railway's status as a national security project allowed the government to side-step usual environmental safeguards, and called on the government to protect the environment in line with global standards.

FONATUR defended the speed with which the studies were produced. "Years are not required, expertise, knowledge and integration capacity are required," it said in response to questions from Reuters. It declined to comment on the U.N. statement.

CENOTES

The Tren Maya route cuts a swathe up to 14 meters (46 ft) wide through some of the world's most unique ecosystems, bringing the modern world closer to vulnerable species such as jaguars - and bats.

It will pass above a system of thousands of subterranean caves carved out from the region's soft limestone bedrock by water over millions of years.

Crystalline pools known as cenotes punctuate the Yucatan peninsula, where the limestone surface has fallen in to expose the groundwater. The world's longest known underground river passes through the caves, which have also been the site of discoveries such as ancient human fossils and Maya artifacts like a canoe estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.

If built badly, the railway risks breaking through the fragile ground, including into yet-to-be explored caves below, says Emiliano Monroy-Rios, a Mexican geochemist with Northwestern University who has extensively studied the area's caves and cenotes.

Diesel, he adds, could also leak into the network of subterranean pools and rivers, the main source of fresh water on the peninsula.

With less than 20% of the subterranean system believed to have been mapped, according to several scientists interviewed by Reuters, such damage could limit important geological discoveries.

The government's environmental impact study for Section 5, the most controversial stretch, says environmental impacts are "insignificant" and have been adequately mitigated. The study says the risk of collapse was taken into account in the engineering of the tracks, and that the area will be observed through a prevention program.

Dozens of scientists disagree, writing in open letters that the assessments are riddled with problems, including outdated data, the omission of recently discovered caves and a lack of input from local hydrology experts.

"They don't want to recognize the fragility of the land," said Fernanda Lases, a Merida-based scientist with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), calling the problems identified "highly worrisome."

The names of the 70 experts who participated in the government study were redacted from the publication.

One piece of research used by the government to support its conclusions was taken from a blog by Monroy-Rios, who says he was never contacted by the authors of the report. His research highlights the need for extensive surveillance and monitoring for any infrastructure project in the region. He says this has not happened.

"I guess their conclusions were pre-formatted," Monroy-Rios said. "They want to do it fast and that's part of the problem. There’s no time for the proper exploration.”

An expert who participated in the reports and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the work had been done quickly.

"There was pressure, especially due to delivery times," the expert said.

The expert expressed concern the government would not properly mitigate risks experts had highlighted in the government's impact studies or dedicate the necessary resources to the train's maintenance.

FONATUR said the project would have resources and follow-up care in the future, including programs established for environmental protection.

"The Mayan Train project is of course safe, monitored and regulated by the environmental authorities as has happened up to now," the agency told Reuters.

Inecol, Mexico’s ecology institute which produced the reports, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. A spokesman for Lopez Obrador did not respond to a request for comment.

FORGOTTEN SOUTHEAST

Despite the concerns about the railway, it has the support of many in villages that for decades have felt largely forgotten in national development plans.

In Xkuncheil, a small dusty town of about 140 people on Section 2 of the train that runs through Campeche state, Luz Elba Damas Jimenez, 69, owns a small store selling soda and snacks near the tracks. Many of her neighbors, especially the young men, are working on the project, she said. She also has more customers now.

"The government is working on good things for the country... Sometimes there just isn't work in these small towns, but now they have jobs," she said. "The truth is that we have benefited."

Martha Rosa Rosado, who was offered a government payout to move when an earlier plan for the tracks was set to go through her home in Campeche's Camino Real neighborhood, echoed those sentiments.

"No government ever remembers the southeast. Everything goes to the north, and the southeast is forgotten," she said as she grilled pork outside her home of 40 years.

Some 450 kilometers (280 miles) away, in Playa del Carmen, near the beach resorts bustling with tourists, a group of volunteers - clad in helmets and head lamps - descend into the caves at weekends to monitor their condition.

Roberto Rojo, a biologist in the group, says the train will put the entire ecosystem above and below ground at risk.

"They are doing studies now that needed to be done at least four years ago," Rojo said inside one cave directly below where the train is due to pass.

Behind him, tree roots descend from the ceiling of the cave like coarse rope, stretching down to be quenched by the water pooled at his feet.

"This is our life. We are putting in risk and in danger the stability of this ecosystem," he said.

($1 = 19.2527 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Jose Luis Gonzalez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico elects first female Supreme Court president

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday elected its first female president, who has pushed back against the government's nationalist energy agenda, amid a succession process clouded by allegations of plagiarism against another justice competing for the job. Pina has defended Mexico's transition to renewable energy, setting her against parts of a contentious electricity law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that favors the country's state-run, fossil-fuel dependent energy firms. She takes over from Arturo Zaldivar amid a charged debate about who should lead the court fueled by a December media report alleging that another contender for the top job, Justice Yasmin Esquivel, had plagiarized her undergraduate thesis.

  • Tax Refund ‘Sticker Shock’ Is Coming — Why Less Money Back Is Expected in 2023

    Tax refunds are a big silver lining of enduring winter -- but, if you're expecting a big check in 2023, be prepared to see less than previous years. Learn: 5 Hidden Costs of Electric VehiclesAlso: 5...

  • Bills Mafia invades "the Jungle"

    Bills Mafia invades "the Jungle"

  • Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

    Bonk was airdropped to several Solana NFT projects and has steadily gained interest among holders.

  • UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

    Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June. In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.'s most powerful body.

  • Twitch Streamer and NFT Founder DNP3 Admits to Gambling Away Investor Funds

    His projects, including The Goobers NFT and charity-focused cryptocurrency CluCoin, were down following the announcement. It's unclear how much money was lost.

  • SF leaders discuss how city is preparing for Level 5 storm

    The National Weather Service has placed most of the Bay Area under a moderate risk of flooding tomorrow for excessive rainfall.

  • Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline

    Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers.

  • Samsung Veteran Sounds Alarm on Korea Losing Global Chip War

    (Bloomberg) -- In three decades at Samsung Electronics Co., Yang Hyang-ja helped shape the 84-year-old conglomerate’s present dominance in global memory chipmaking. Now, she’s taking on a far broader challenge: ensuring Korea remains relevant as the US and China fight over semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerYang, who rose from

  • Fact check: Fabricated statement attributed to Rep. Scott Perry about 2020 election

    A viral statement attributed to Rep. Scott Perry about purported election fraud in the 2020 election is fake.

  • Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible - TASS

    Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their standoff over islands, seized by the Soviet Union at the end of the war, just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. The islands are known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

  • Indian rupee could see big breakout after being locked in tight range - analysts

    The Indian rupee's narrow trading range against the dollar over the last three weeks may set the stage for a big directional move and a jump in volatility, analysts said. The rupee has been tethered to a 82.40 to 82.94 range since Dec. 12, thanks to suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and persistent demand for dollars. The realized volatility on USD/INR has fallen to below 2%, the lowest since June 2022.

  • China COVID outbreak stokes global worries as Beijing rallies citizens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state media rallied citizens on Wednesday for a "final victory" over COVID-19 as health officials abroad tried to work out the scale of its raging outbreak and how to stop it spreading. Beijing's abrupt axing of "zero COVID" curbs last month has unleashed the virus on China's 1.4 billion people who have little immunity after being shielded since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan three years ago. The World Health Organization holds a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, a day after WHO officials met Chinese scientists amid concern about the accuracy of China's data about the outbreak.

  • Oscars voting is about to begin. Who's on track for a nomination?

    Which categories are settled and what's still up for grabs as Oscar nominations voting draws close?

  • Arizona now has a recipe for gridlock. Here's how elected leaders can avoid it

    Arizona could grind to a halt if a Democratic governor and Republican Legislature refuse to work together. Here's how they can avoid gridlock.

  • El Salvador murders plummet by over half in 2022 amid gang crackdown

    Murders in El Salvador tumbled 56.8% in 2022 amid a widespread crackdown on gang violence, the government said on Tuesday, extending a sharp drop in killings in a nation which for years had one of the world's worst murder rates. Authorities registered a total of 496 homicides last year, down from 1,147 in 2021, Defense Minister Francis Merino said. The tally does not count deaths of gang members killed in encounters with security forces, which would raise the total to 600.

  • Marvell and 3 Other Chip Stocks That Are ‘Best Ideas’ for 2023

    Rosenblatt analysts see Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Marvell and Micron Technology at least doubling from here.

  • Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerPetro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic E

  • Walmart Gets $1 Billion Tax Bill for PhonePe Shift to India

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. and other PhonePe shareholders will have to pay nearly $1 billion in tax after the digital payments company shifted its headquarters to India, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe bill stems from the relocation and rise in value of PhonePe Pvt, which Walmart took major

  • Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

    When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. “This agreement is more than writing a new historical chapter,” Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar said.