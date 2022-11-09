The Collapse of the FTX Empire
Hello folks. It is election day in the U.S., and that was going to be my main focus today, up until about 11:05 a.m. ET anyway. That’s the point when Sam Bankman-Fried announced that his company FTX would enter a “transaction” with Binance, which Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao later clarified was a letter of intent for Binance to acquire FTX.
The fall of an empire
The narrative
WELL, today has been a day. I had a whole election thing planned, but we’re not going to know what’s happening for a while anyway – so instead, I’m going to refer you to the links below to catch up on today’s news. CoinDesk will have a live-blog kicking off at about 8:00 p.m. ET to monitor for major moves and results.
Why it matters
FTX was a huge player. According to CoinGecko, as of this morning FTX was the fourth-largest exchange by volume. Sam Bankman-Fried was a huge donor during the midterm elections and was a leading voice on some legislation. He might still be, but his company going from being “fine” to signing a letter of intent with Binance over the course of two days might have some long-term ramifications. We’ll have more on this in the coming days, but for now catch up on the last…week? the last week of this chaos here.
Breaking it down
This whole thing started last week when my colleague Ian Allison reported that Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried and tied to FTX, held a remarkable number of FTT tokens on its balance sheet. FTT is the token issued by FTX.
Here’s what happened next:
Binance to Sell Rest of FTX Token Holdings as Alameda CEO Defends Firm's Financial Condition
Open Interest in FTT Futures Doubles as Binance Moves to Liquidate FTX Token Holdings
Solana Falls and Speculation Centers on Links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, Alameda
FTX/Alameda Questions Hold the Spotlight as US Midterm Election, Inflation Data Loom
FTX Token Plummets on Withdrawal Concerns, as Contagion Hits Broader Crypto Markets
Bitcoin, Ether Slide as Protective Puts Draw Demand Amid Sell-Off in FTX's Token
Abracadabra's MIM Stablecoin Briefly Lost Dollar Peg as FTX's FTT Token Tanked
FTX Agrees to Sell Itself to Rival Binance Amid Liquidity Scare at Crypto Exchange
Bitcoin, Crypto-Linked Equities Resume Falling Despite Binance/FTX Deal
The Story of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Backroom Deal With Binance’s CZ
Alameda Thanked for ‘Prompt Response’ in Transferring $37M of BitDAO Tokens
FTX Token Falls 80% Despite Binance Bailout as Alameda Contagion Spreads to Bitcoin
Crypto Markets Take a Wild Ride Following Surprise Binance/FTX Deal
We’re going to need some time to figure out the implications. Bankman-Fried personally was a major donor this past election cycle (and sprung to prominence on the back of major donations in the 2020 election). A political action committee backed by Bankman-Fried is even rumored to be the next main super PAC to receive President Joe Biden’s blessing in the next election cycle.
There's also regulatory implications. FTX US Derivatives (formerly LedgerX) has a number of CFTC licenses, and FTX famously applied to try and settle derivatives directly, which the CFTC has yet to rule on.
