Collapse in Oil Timespreads Shows U.S. Release Has Calmed Market

Serene Cheong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Has the U.S.’s massive strategic reserves release broken oil’s rally? A look at crude’s futures curve would certainly suggest it has.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil is still backwardated -- a bullish market structure where near-dated prices are pricier than those further out -- but it’s eased to levels near where they were before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw the market into turmoil.

The six-month timespread for West Texas Intermediate was $7.05 a barrel in backwardation at the end of Friday’s session, compared with $13.46 at the close on Wednesday before the U.S. announcement. The similar spread for global benchmark Brent crude also narrowed sharply.

See also: Oil Prices Don’t Fully Reflect Russian Supply Risks, Says Vitol

The redrawing of the curve indicates the market is a lot less anxious about supply shortfalls since the White House said it would release 1 million barrels a day of oil from its reserves for six months.

The backwardation in WTI’s six-month spread was slightly deeper on Monday, however, at $7.82 a barrel as of 1:57 p.m. in Singapore. And not everyone is convinced that prices won’t rise again. Oil has fallen to levels that don’t reflect the risks of further disruptions to Russian exports, according to Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent crude trader.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

