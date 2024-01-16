The collapse of our universities is the best thing that could happen to Britain

A sharp fall in the number of foreign students, reports the FT, is likely to leave many British universities in grave financial peril. The report makes it sound as if this is bad news. Frankly, though, I’ve no idea why.

In reality, the collapse of our universities is one of the best things that could happen to Britain.

Every autumn, far too many of our young people set off to rack up vast personal debt (on average, £45,000 each), in return for which they will receive three years’ indoctrination in fashionable Left-wing dogma, plus a sheet of paper confirming that they now hold an absolutely useless degree. And when I say useless, I’m not just thinking of the usual obvious examples, such as gender studies. I’m thinking of degrees that are more traditional, but ultimately just as worthless, such as philosophy, history of art and English literature.

All fascinating subjects. But there’s no point in getting a degree in them. I should know. I have a degree in English literature myself. For me, the one useful aspect of the course was that it involved so little work, thus leaving me with lots of free time to do things that I hoped might actually help me find a job one day, such as writing for the student newspaper. It is of course wonderfully life-enhancing to read the greatest works in our literary canon. But you don’t have to go to university to do that. You can borrow them all from a library, and enjoy them as their authors intended: that is, without the slightest need to know what semiotics are, or who Jacques Derrida was.

I appreciate that this is hardly a new point. Bill Bryson, for example, made it 30 years ago in Notes from a Small Island, when he politely wondered what the point of Oxford University was, “now that Britain no longer needs colonial administrators who can quip in Latin”. And he wrote this, don’t forget, when tuition fees were nothing more than a glint in Tony Blair’s eye.

Before yet another generation plunges itself into unnecessary debt, therefore, we urgently need to rethink what university is for, beyond keeping otherwise unemployable academics in paid work. Even though we now send almost half our children to university, Britain today has alarming shortages of doctors and engineers – and a colossal surfeit of experts in sociology, and the films of Quentin Tarantino. Wouldn’t our country – and indeed our children – be better off if all degree courses were vocational, or at least somehow practical? Shouldn’t a degree qualify you to do something, other than to teach the same futile subject to the next generation of suckers?

The trouble is, though, that we aren’t going to have this urgent rethink. We’re just going to carry blithely on, encouraging ever more legions of innocently trusting teenagers to waste tens of thousands of pounds on lectures about queer theory or Gerard Manley Hopkins.

In truth, there’s only one thing that might conceivably force us to build a better system. And that’s the collapse of the current one. Fingers crossed.

At last, a simple solution to the Tories’ immigration woes

According to a major new poll, the people of almost every parliamentary constituency in Britain want immigration to be reduced. A fascinating exception, however, is Bristol Central. This is a new constituency, created in the recent boundary changes to replace Bristol West, one of the most Left-wing and most pro-EU seats in the country. And in Bristol Central, a clear majority of those polled said that immigration actually isn’t high enough. They want it to be even higher.

Such a result may seem somewhat disconcerting. For Tory ministers, though, it’s wonderful news. This week they were planning another doomed attempt to send immigrants to Rwanda. But now they needn’t bother – because there’s an alternative that’s simpler, cheaper, and perfectly legal.

They can send the immigrants to Bristol Central, instead.

Problem solved. Then again, perhaps this approach doesn’t go far enough. After all, the poll makes clear that people in most constituencies want all forms of immigration to fall, not just the one that involves small boats. The progressives of Bristol Central, meanwhile, evidently want all forms of immigration to increase.

Thankfully, the answer is obvious. Each year, all 750,000 or so new arrivals to this country should be given a warm welcome, and presented with free train tickets to Bristol Temple Meads.

It’s the perfect solution. The Corbynites of Bristol Central get more immigration, just as they wanted. The people of the rest of Britain get less immigration, just as they wanted. The immigrants themselves get to live somewhere in Britain, just as they wanted. And at the same time, the total volume of immigration to Britain doesn’t actually fall. So our political class will be happy, too.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.