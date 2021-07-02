Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished

RUSS BYNUM and TERRY SPENCER
·4 min read

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed “to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations.”

Nacheman said that if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation. But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

He said it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search.

The rescue work was halted early Thursday after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.

Work resumed shortly before 5 p.m. after the site was evaluated by structural engineers, Cava said, describing firefighters as “really, really excited out there.”

“We will continue to search feverishly, as we have done all along in the parts of the collapse that we currently have access to,” she said.

The work stoppage had threatened to dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the halt was worrisome since “minutes and hours matter, lives are at stake.”

The temporary halt to rescue operations unfolded on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

The collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing. No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

“This is life and death,” Biden said during a briefing. “We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference.”

“There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow,” he said. “And so, we’re not going anywhere.”

Peter Milián is a cousin of Marcus Guara, who died along with his wife, Anaely Rodriguez, and their two children, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara. Milián said he understood why the rescue work had to be temporarily halted.

“I mean, they’ve done everything they can. But we trust the people that are on the ground. And obviously, they’ve got to do what’s best for their people, right? Because it is a dangerous situation,” he said.

During a private meeting with family members, Biden drew on his own experiences with grief to try to comfort them. Biden lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash and decades later lost an adult son to brain cancer.

“I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain,” he said in a video posted on Instagram by Jacqueline Patoka, a woman who was close to a couple and their daughter who are still missing.

Biden spoke of wanting to switch places with a lost or missing loved one. “The waiting, the waiting is unbearable,” he said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs. The report also found “abundant cracking” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

___

Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale and Mark Kennedy in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

    Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure. Search crews that have been atop the rubble for a week stopped work around 2 a.m. (July 1)

  • Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned

    Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building resumed Thursday evening after a 15-hour pause for safety concerns, and officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search-and-rescue operations. An engineer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

  • 72 units of Central Florida condo complex deemed unsafe, residents relocated

    Walkways at risk of collapsing could pose a threat at the Kissimmee complex, officials warned a week after a condo building near Miami Beach partially collapsed.

  • US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

    After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday. The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media. One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

  • Florida Condo Collapse: Tourists Recorded Water Pouring from Parking Garage Minutes Before Fall

    Last week, a 2018 report surfaced about warnings from an engineer about "major structural damage" at the Florida condominium complex

  • UPDATE: 18 dead, dozens still missing after a 12-story Florida condo collapsed

    Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed last Thursday, killing at least 18 people.

  • Rescue effort resumes at Florida condo collapse site; demolition of remaining building 'likely'

    Rescuers resumed work at the Surfside condo site after an early-morning halt because of concerns about the stability of a section still standing.

  • 'Wisdom of grandparents” should shape farming

    In a boost to farmers who support "regenerative farming", the government is putting the focus on improving soil health as part of its plan to re-shape the rural landscape.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. tells Houston to ‘be ready’ for next NBA season

    With a young core of Porter Jr., Christian Wood, KJ Martin, Jae'Sean Tate, and the No. 2 overall draft pick, there's optimism in Houston.

  • Two children among those found in Surfside condo rubble as death toll rises to 18

    Two young sisters, 10-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma Guara, were among the latest victims identified by Miami-Dade police after being found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South on Wednesday evening. They are so far the youngest victims identified since the building partially collapsed suddenly a week ago.

  • Ireland fails to back global corporate tax proposal over 15% rate

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland declined on Thursday to sign a statement backed by 130 of 139 countries negotiating a global overhaul of the taxation of multinational companies, balking at a proposed minimum rate of 15%, its finance minister said. Paschal Donohoe, also president of euro zone's grouping of finance ministers, said Ireland supported much of the agreement and would continue to negotiate up to an October deadline. A statement by the 130 countries at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development backed plans for a minimum tax rate and taxing more of the profits of the biggest multinationals in countries where the profits are earned.

  • Bodies of 2 children pulled from Florida condo collapse rubble

    The death toll has climbed to 18 and 145 people are still unaccounted for.

  • Biden: Families of Surfside victims are "realistic" about chances of loved ones' survival

    President Biden spoke Thursday evening after meeting with the families of Surfside victims, who he said are "going through hell," as search efforts continue at the site of the condo collapse.Driving the news: Biden said the families are "realistic" and understand the chances of their loved ones being found alive are increasingly slim. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"They're all realists. They all look and they see those floors,

  • Olympics-Djokovic and Federer named in Olympic tournament

    World number one Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer were both named on the list of players for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday -- a boost for a tournament hit by high-profile withdrawals. Women's world number one Ash Barty and Japan's Naomi Osaka head the field in the women's singles. A first-time gold-medal winner is assured in the women's singles with Puerto Rico's defending champion Monica Puig unable to compete because of injury.

  • PFF names Raiders roster among the worst in NFL

    PFF names Raiders roster among the worst in NFL

  • Not My Auntie: How some older Black women fail Black women and girls

    As I write this piece, I already anticipate the backlash from older generations of Black women, their youthful Pick Me counterparts, and men who insist on cartwheeling into women’s business. On Wednesday, when the news of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned due to a technicality, and his subsequent release from prison, broke the newswire, my heart also broke for the survivors of his abuse. Then, I braced myself for the ashy commentary and celebration of a serial rapist’s release that was sure to come from the Black community.

  • Hot Dogs, Watermelon and More BBQ Foods Now Have Mega-High Prices, Thanks to Inflation

    In May, U.S. consumer prices rose by 5% over the year before, the highest annual rate of inflation in more than a dozen years. There are many contributing factors, but two stand out above the rest --...

  • In Florida, Biden woos Trump ally DeSantis in unity pitch

    Sitting next to one of his fiercest critics on Thursday, President Joe Biden managed to find a silver lining in the grave tragedy that brought them together. "You know what's good about this?" Biden asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, not waiting for an answer. DeSantis, a Republican rising star closely tied to former President Donald Trump, is at the forefront of partisan fights across the country over anti-coronavirus lockdowns, racial justice protests and efforts to restrict voter access.

  • The Evolution of Bridesmaid Dresses Through the Years

    One of the hot button topics of wedding planning is the bridesmaids dress. From the days of matching the bride's gown to the ruffles that plagued the '80s, see how bridesmaids dresses have changed. Many believe that the concept of a bridal party originated in Ancient Rome, where a wedding needed to have 10 witnesses for the marriage to be legal.

  • The world’s social media giants admit they can’t protect women online

    Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube acknowledged in a joint announcement that they haven't done enough to combat harassment on their platforms, and vowed to release new reporting and moderation features.