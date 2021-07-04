Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

David Millward
·4 min read
The damaged remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condo building collapses in a controlled demolition - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
The damaged remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condo building collapses in a controlled demolition - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning.

The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. It took only seconds for the building to collapse completely after the explosives were set off.

“Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday.

“As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, our search and rescue teams will immediately resume operations.”

Officials said the search would resume within minutes of the demolition being completed. It was scheduled for Sunday between 10pm and 3am (3am and 8am on Monday London time).

As Florida enters the hurricane season, there were fears that the remnants of the block could become more unstable, posing a threat to fire and rescue teams.

The building on its way down - AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
The building on its way down - AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said the demolition was necessary to protect them.

"We don't know when it could fall over. With these gusts that would create a real severe hazard,” he said.

“Given the fact that the storm is coming, it is the prudent thing to do.”

Crews will begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers can start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest.

Once there, rescuers are hoping that they will gain access for the first time to parts of the garage area that is a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said.

That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could harbour survivors.

The storm, in which winds are expected to reach 75mph, is bearing down on Florida and could make landfall early in the week.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the danger was that the storm could scatter debris over the area where survivors are being sought.

“The fear was that the hurricane may take the building down for us, and take it down in the wrong direction,” he said.

At least 24 people are known to have died after the block collapsed on June 24. Another 121 people remain unaccounted for.

On Sunday night Miami-Dade Police revealed the identity of another victim killed in the collapsed building as 58-year-old David Epstein.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah explained the preparatory work for the demolition.

Holes were drilled in the foundations and filled with explosives.

The intention was to bring the building down within its existing footprint.

The method of demolition is called energetic felling, which uses small detonation devices and relies on the force of gravity.

Residents in Surfside, the neighbourhood in which the block was located, were urged to stay inside.

They were also been advised to shut their windows and switch off the air-conditioning to prevent dust from seeping inside.

Rescuers awaited the "all-clear" after the demolition before immediately diving back in to the task of trying to locate any survivors buried under the rubble, Ms Levine Cava said.

Officials had previously said that the search could resume from 15 minutes to an hour after the detonation.

"We are standing by. We are ready to go in, no matter the time of night," the Mayor said on Sunday night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

    It was a small moment of hope amid all the pain and devastation: a cat on Saturday was seen wandering a lower floor of the remaining flank of a 12-story condominium complex that partly collapsed near Miami. As crews prepare to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Tower South, officials had reassured families Saturday that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets. Miami-Dade County Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah interrupted a family briefing Saturday afternoon to share the news on a day that saw the death toll rise to 24.

  • Controlled explosions as demolition crews blast what's left of collapsed Florida condo

    A white cloud of dust rose above the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, after authorities imploded the building Friday, 10 days after it partially collapsed and killed dozens.

  • Crews prepare for Surfside condo demolition

    Crews were preparing for the controlled demolition of the remaining portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, on Sunday evening.The latest: Miami-Dade officials told a news conference crews will aim to bring down the building between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The search stopped about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to

  • ‘Are we next?’ Worried high-rise dwellers take photos, seek answers after Surfside

    After the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed a couple of miles away from his home, Miami Beach resident Dan Ribeiro began feverishly snapping photos of what he said were concerning conditions in the garage of his high-rise — a condo taller and older than the one that partially collapsed in Surfside.

  • Remainder of collapsed Florida condo demolished

    Rescue-and-recovery efforts were to resume after the all-clear signal.

  • Photos capture desperate struggle between hungry alligator and lucky turtle in SC

    The middle of the food chain is no place for quitters.

  • Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

    Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...

  • Condo collapse search impacted by Elsa

    Emergency officials are moving ahead with plans to demolish a partially collapsed high-rise before winds and rain from Elsa arrive in Miami.

  • Demolition preparations begin at condo with storm looming

    Rescuers suspended their search for the living and the dead in the rubble of a collapsed South Florida condo building Saturday to allow crews to start preparing the unstable remainder of the structure for demolition ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission was halted in the afternoon as workers began the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives awaiting word on missing loved ones. In the closed-door briefing, Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail.

  • Paris Hilton is Edgy and Chic in Lace-Collared Dress and Studded Valentino Pumps

    Hilton wore studded black Valentino Rockstud pumps for a date at Nobu Malibu.

  • Charlotte and NC coast brace for Tropical Storm Elsa. Here’s the latest on its path.

    Tropical storm-force winds could reach NC coast, according to hurricane center forecasters.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa kills two in Dominican Republic

    Two people in the Dominican Republic were killed on Saturday, when a wall collapsed due to heavy winds brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa, according to officials.Meanwhile, the storm pounded Jamaica with heavy rain, flooding parts of the Caribbean island nationElsa was downgraded from a hurricane on Saturday after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour.Cuba should expect 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 15 inches in isolated areas with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet.The National Hurricane Center said Elsa was forecast to move across central and western Cuba by Monday and head toward the Florida Straits.The approaching storm has forced Florida officials to begin work to demolish the remaining portion of a condo building that collapsed about 10 days ago. And search and rescue efforts for the 121 people still missing have been suspended.

  • Hobby Lobby advocates for a Christian-run government in Independence Day ads placed in many national newspapers

    The ad, under the title "One Nation Under God," included the biblical verse: "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the lord."

  • Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Singer's Conservatorship

    In a rare interview, Lynne Spears has spoken out about her daughter Britney Spears' recent turmoil. The singer recently called to end what she said was her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after