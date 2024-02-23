Collapsing silo traps and kills 50-year-old dad taking it down, Wisconsin cops say

A 50-year-old man from rural Wisconsin was described as “a hardworking man who took pride in taking care of his family,” according to his obituary.

While taking down a silo, the structure collapsed and trapped Alan Prien, of Monroe, the Green County Sheriff’s office said.

He died at the scene the morning of Feb. 21, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Prien was a father of eight, according to his obituary. “His greatest joy came from spending time with his children and his many friends.”

He was the owner of a concrete contracting company in Monroe, according to his obituary, and also had a hobby farm.

“Al will be remembered as a true jack of all trades,” loved ones said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Monroe is about 45 miles southwest of Madison.

