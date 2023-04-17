Campaigner, and former Metropolitan Police Officer John Murray, is holding a memorial service for WPc Yvonne Fletcher who was murdered outside the Libyan Embassy, London, in 1984 - Colleague who promised Yvonne Fletcher justice says private prosecution to be launched within months - Belinda Jiao

A former police officer who vowed justice for murdered colleague Yvonne Fletcher has pledged to launch a private prosecution against her alleged attacker within months.

John Murray, 67, said he was close to bringing criminal proceedings against the prime suspect in the murder of WPc Fletcher, 25, who was killed outside the Libyan Embassy on 17 April 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.

Mr Murray, who cradled WPc Fletcher as she lay dying and promised to find those responsible, won a civil claim against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, an ex-Gaddafi aide, in 2021 when the Libyan was found to be jointly liable for her shooting.

The memorial to Yvonne Fletcher in St James Square, central London - Colleague who promised Yvonne Fletcher justice says private prosecution to be launched within months - Belinda Jiao

A judge found Mabrouk was an "active participant" in a "common design to fire upon the demonstrators" and concluded that he was "jointly liable with those who carried out the shooting of Yvonne Fletcher, for the battery inflicted upon her".

Mabrouk was arrested in 2015 in connection with the case but was later released without charge after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said no prosecution was possible due to evidence being withheld on the grounds of national security.

The memorial to Yvonne Fletcher in St James Square, central London - Colleague who promised Yvonne Fletcher justice says private prosecution to be launched within months - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

'We will see him in a criminal court'

Speaking at a memorial in St James Square in central London to mark 39 years since WPc Fletcher was shot dead, Mr Murray said he was close to bringing a private prosecution against Mabrouk.

"Why is the CPS, why have they not referred charges against Mabrouk, why has our government so badly let us down with no support in getting Mabrouk back to this country to face trial," he said.

"I can tell you this now, we have won in the past, we will win again in the future. We will take a private criminal prosecution against Mabrouk. This is in hand as I speak, we will see him in a criminal court and we will get justice finally for Yvonne Fletcher and all the other victims. "

He said he had all the evidence needed to convict Mabrouk and a KC was currently working on launching a private prosecution within the next three months. Mabrouk is currently living in Libya and would need to be extradited before facing trial.

Story continues

Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk outside his home in Reading in 2017 - Colleague who promised Yvonne Fletcher justice says private prosecution to be launched within months - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Private prosecutions are rare but any adult has the right to apply to a magistrates’ court to bring one. If the court decides a prosecution can be brought it will issue a summons to the defendant and the case would then be sent to the Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service can take over any criminal prosecution once it has been brought and Mr Murray said that it was not too late for prosecutors to bring their own case.

Mr Murray said the memorial was "a very emotional day" adding that "39 years ago now I stood in this very spot and held my friend as she was dying".

"We tend to forget that on the day Yvonne was murdered quite a few other people were shot and injured," he added.

"Their voice will be heard as well because nobody shall be forgotten or the tragic events that day, I can promise to you that I will fight until the bitter end to get justice not only for me, not only for Yvonne but for us all and that includes the men and women who are serving today because it is so important that they know that someone somewhere, should something happen to them, look after them. Let's get justice for Yvonne."

Mabrouk, who is barred from the UK, did not defend the civil case but has denied involvement in the killing.