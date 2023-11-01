Colleagues, community remember Jefferson County Commissioner killed in automobile accident

TechCrunch

Media software startup and streamer Plex is expanding its service to become more of a social network, not just a way to organize your home media or stream free content. Today, the app maker is launching a new feature, "Discover Together," that allows users to create profiles and find and follow friends in order to discover new shows or movies to watch. The feature was first introduced into beta testing last summer, but has been updated and expanded as it rolls out today to Plex's wider user base.