His colleagues at Fox News called coronavirus a 'hoax' and 'scam.' Why Tucker Carlson saw it differently

Tucker Carlson is seen in the studio on the set of his Fox News program on Oct. 1, 2018 in New York. (Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)

Like other journalism organizations, Fox News has gone into overdrive to cover the coronavirus crisis in recent weeks, hiring medical experts and expanding its live broadcast hours to give viewers up-to-date information. The network has also moved aggressively to protect the health of its employees, allowing most of its anchors to broadcast from their homes.

It's a sharp turn from the attitude of its prominent conservative opinion hosts on the network such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who earlier in the month were saying the COVID-19 outbreak was being overplayed by the media and used as a political weapon by Democrats against President Trump. Fox Business Network anchor Trish Regan, who described the pandemic as an "impeachment scam" on March 9, has been put on hiatus.

But their colleague Tucker Carlson took a different path after a government official warned him that the pandemic was potentially dangerous and devastating. He warned his viewers of the dangers of the virus while steering clear of criticizing the Trump administration.

When it didn't appear that the White House was listening, Carlson went to the president in person to deliver the message. While conservative and provocative — his problematic remarks on immigration have alienated many major advertisers from his nightly program — Carlson has become the least predictable cable news talking head. He spoke to The Times on Friday from his Florida home where he has been broadcasting in recent weeks.

You’re getting a lot of attention because you’re really the first opinion host of Fox News to say, ‘Hey, this is not a hoax, it’s time to take this seriously.’ Were you concerned about some of the things you were hearing on your own network such as that this was not that serious?

I’m not much of a TV watcher, so I wasn’t responding to that so much as I was responding to the internal voice I had that said 'this was probably something to worry about.' We’ve been following it since January and my view was then — and I said it on the air at the time — a lot of the stories that were getting saturation coverage at that moment that were not really relevant to anything and that they were distracting us from a lot of things happening in the country and in the rest of world, and this was one of them.

The first week of February — that was Trump’s impeachment trial and my view was we knew what the outcome was going to be. So it’s irresponsible to spend all your time covering something that you can explain in two minutes and yet the other channels were absolutely wall to wall on this. Meanwhile, there was this epidemic rising in eastern China. And the Chinese who are pretty good at controlling their own population couldn’t get it under control. And that seemed very ominous to me … I was just enraged that no one was covering it.

Were you concerned that your own network was downplaying it and using the word ‘hoax’ to describe it?

It’s not my job to get involved in that. My feeling is that the cost of lying in news coverage for three and a half years and making every story about Donald Trump and how he is a bad person, which everyone in the news media has done, has made 40% of the country deaf to what you’re saying.

No one believes the media because every story rotates around the axis of Trump. And it’s just ludicrous. I’m not saying Donald Trump is blameless. I’ve criticized him many times on my show. ... I wasn’t pivoting against my own network. I was pivoting against the entire news establishment which was ignoring this because Donald Trump was on trial in the Senate.

But isn’t skepticism toward the president understandable because he does not always have a precise grasp of the facts?

My position for the last three and a half years has been our problems are basically bipartisan problems. I went after a Republican Senate committee chairman last night (Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, who sold stock holdings after being briefed on the severity of the coronavirus). I think what he did is wrong. A very common attitude among people in charge which is, 'I don’t care about you; I care about me.' I don’t think that’s a partisan thing. I don’t think it’s a Republican versus Democrat problem at all. You watch MSNBC or CNN. the Democrats are saintly and anyone on Trump’s team is evil … They are liars because they are telling viewers that it’s that simple. It’s not that simple. It’s not one party is on your side and the other is against you; it’s the people with power don’t care about you. That’s my view and it always has been.