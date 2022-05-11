Colleagues mourn death of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a respected veteran of the Al Jazeera network, was shot dead as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. The Qatari state-owned channel said Abu Akleh had been killed "in cold blood" and demanded Israeli forces be held accountable. Israel’s foreign affairs ministry claimed there were "indications" that "Palestinian terrorist fire" caused her death.

    A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. The 51-year-old journalist became a household name synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under occupation during her more than two decades reporting in the Palestinian territories, including during the second intifada, or uprising, that killed thousands on both sides, most of them Palestinians. Abu Akleh's coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation was inextricably linked with her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the front lines.

