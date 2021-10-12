Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Racing fans' vulgar chant aimed at the US president has morphed into a meme mocking perceived bias.
Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in Upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist. […]
“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.” With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’ cap after last season, but learned […]
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
Rule 91 is real
Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed” album has been ruled ineligible to compete in the Grammys’ country category this year, according to a letter written to the Recording Academy by her record company president, who is vehemently protesting the decision. Musgraves was widely expected to contend as a country artist again, as she has in the past, but […]
EXCLUSIVE: After teasing his appearance at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock looks ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next installment of the hit franchise. Sources tell Deadline that Will Poulter has landed the role of Warlock in Marvel’s anticipated sequel. James Gunn is returning to direct, […]
At a show in upstate New York over the weekend, Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell appeared to give a Nazi salute to fans from the stage.
Jessie James Decker is toned and fit. The country singer shared a fat burning leg workout on Instagram that encourages everyone to get a quick sweat in.
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
You may want to ease up on the googly eyes, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The judges aren't feeling the love!
Crowds again broke out in a "F*** Joe Biden" chant over the weekend.
*Sits in stunned silence while the end credits play*View Entire Post ›
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when […]
The website shows "secret" fast food items nationwide.
A teacher is going mega-viral after sharing his trick for how to split open an apple with your hands.
Eric Clapton went from setting the standard for rock guitar to making ‘full-tilt’ racist rants to becoming an outspoken vaccine skeptic. Did he change? Or was he always like this?
Her whole family thinks she totally messed things up.
According to Stacey Hart, Ali Imdad, Rav Bansal, Antony Amourdoux, and Tom Hetherington, being on the show was gross and stressful at times.
Showrunner Eric Wallace teases that "the Flash is about to have the worst day he's ever had in eight years."