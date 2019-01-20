Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

Collection House Limited’s (ASX:CLH) most recent earnings update in June 2018 suggested that the company benefited from a large tailwind, leading to a high double-digit earnings growth of 50%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Collection House’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for the coming year seems rather muted, with earnings climbing by a single digit 4.7%. The following year doesn’t look much more exciting, though earnings does reach AU$27m in 2022.

Even though it’s helpful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Collection House’s earnings trajectory over time, be more volatile. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 1.2%. This means, we can anticipate Collection House will grow its earnings by 1.2% every year for the next couple of years.

