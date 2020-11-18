Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brixmor Property Group to Launch Testing Sites at 340 Retail Locations Across the U.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of a master license agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers with retailers including T.J. Maxx, Kroger, Wal-Mart, and L.A. Fitness, among others. Collection Sites will lease space in the parking lots of 340 shopping centers owned by Brixmor for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.



“Based on the initial strong demand from the first 20 collection sites, we know Americans are looking for the convenient and effective COVID-19 testing solution that Collection Sites offers,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “We are pleased that our subsidiary is able to provide greater access to testing, where and when people need it. By making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can combat this virus and help flatten the curve.”

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas-based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 340 Brixmor locations in 32 U.S. states with California and Texas targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation this month with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

“Our shopping centers play a critical role in the communities we serve, providing access to essential retail services such as groceries, pharmacies and medical services,” said Howard Porter, senior vice president of specialty leasing for Brixmor. “Adding a much-needed service such as COVID-19 testing stations is just another meaningful way to use our conveniently located centers as community assets.”

QuestCap’s/Collection Sites’ real estate broker, Ryan Zickler of Zickler Associates LLC, also headquartered in Indiana, presented the concept to Brixmor as a means to serve their communities by providing a convenient location for COVID testing. Zickler brokered the transaction and helped facilitate post lease execution logistics between the parties.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The new testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours of testing. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Brixmor

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

