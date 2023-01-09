Collection of wild bird eggs seized by Halesworth police

A large egg collection containing rare bird of prey species such as hen harrier and osprey has been seized by police.

Suffolk Police said the haul was found in the Halesworth area on Friday.

It said it was an "eggcellent result" from its rural, wildlife and heritage policing team "albeit a shame to see such a large collection".

All wild birds, their eggs, nests and chicks, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

