Collections help Afghans housed in Chickerell military camp

The response to an appeal to help people who fled Afghanistan and are now housed in a military camp has been "overwhelming", a council has said.

The Chickerell Camp near Weymouth in Dorset is being used to accommodate those who had supported the UK government and military in Afghanistan.

Chickerell Town Council said it was collecting warm clothes, shoes and toys for individuals and families.

It said five van loads of donations had so far been delivered to the camp.

Announcing use of the base in December, Dorset Council said men, women and children, who have the right to remain in the UK, would be housed there for up to six weeks at a time while more permanent MoD homes were found.

They are under the the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) for Afghan citizens and their families who worked for or with the UK government and armed forces in "exposed or meaningful roles".

Many arrived with very little, having fled their home country when the Taliban retook power in 2021, prompting Chickerell Town Council to begin a collection.

'Very much appreciated'

Town clerk Nicola Briar said: "We've had a bit of everything - lots of warm clothes, four scooters and a lovely pram."

She said they had also received a lot of toys that have been used in the family room.

"What they need most at the moment is baby clothes, baby bottles and prams," she said.

"It's been overwhelming, the generosity of the public, from Weymouth and Chickerell and as far afield as Poole.

"The army camp have told us... it's very much appreciated."

